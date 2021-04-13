A Solution for Safe Grocery Shopping During the Pandemic
Docent Corp Aims to Turn Retail Spaces Into Safer, More Efficient Sales Environments with its Powerful Retail Tracking SystemLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chilling numbers reveal that retail spaces are no longer safe: As of Nov 2020, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) — a labor union comprising 1.3 million members — reported that over 17,400 grocery workers have been infected or exposed to the COVID-19. Grocery shopping, which was once an ordinary chore, has become a potentially hazardous activity. And, with major grocery outlets not taking appropriate protocols when it comes to traffic safety, has also hurt their bottom line and the end of the day. This should come as no surprise as indoor spaces are areas where the virus could linger and infect those who are nearby. The Environmental Protection Agency states that indoor transmissions could occur beyond the 6-feet range, which is the distance advocated by most social-distancing protocols, as was certainly not enforced during the previous holiday season
Research suggests that minimizing the amount of people within the same indoor environment at the same time could reduce indoor transmissions. And most legislations already reflect these recommendations: Red-tier counties in California, for example, only allows retail stores to operate at 50 percent capacity and at the same time many are suffering for lack of consumer sales.
Measures to curb the transmission of COVID-19 are necessary to ensure safe shopping conditions. However, some measures, such as those requiring retail spaces to cap the number of shoppers, are obviously detrimental to a business continuity and profitability.
With its powerful, patented, super high-precision indoor positioning system (IPS), Docent Corp aims to counteract the negative effects that such protocols could inflict on retail businesses. Complemented by the company’s intelligent software, the IPS is a comprehensive system that will increase the operational efficiency and safety of retail spaces in numerous ways:
Asset and personnel tracking
With Docent Corp’s micro-positioning system, anything from merchandise to loaner tools (grocery carts, strollers) or employees can be viewed on a real-time facility map. There is a myriad of ways in which this can be utilized.
For one important safety example, asset tracking can enable retail stores to deploy employees to areas that require attention while preventing overcrowding to protect them and visitors from the risks of airborne infection.
Visual analytics and heat maps (Chromap™)
Both Docent’s Asset Tracking and Retail Visitor Traffic applications utilize visual data, depicting graphs or animated sequences delineated by specific time periods. Visual analytics enables a more intuitive way of deciphering the data, providing a top down view of the impact of visitor traffic.
Compared to conventional positioning systems, Docent’s patented technology is far more advanced. As a result, the system is highly suited for use in places like supermarkets where items are located very close to one another.
Although this may sound very expensive to implement, it is quite the opposite: Docent’s systems for a typical supermarket can cost as low as $399 per month. Do not wait — bring your business to the future at yesterday’s prices, while keeping safety and business solvency in mind
About Docent Corp
Based in Los Angeles, Docent Corp is a leading developer of location-based IT solutions used for large-scale venues. It provides one-stop solutions for navigation, product promotions and people locating tools.
Docent Corp works with a broad spectrum of clients including supermarkets, major shopping centers, airports, theme parks, performance venues, hospitals, emergency responders and other private, and public institutions.
About Docent Corp’s Indoor Positioning System (IPS)
Patented in 2013, Docent Corp’s IPS is a super high-precision indoor positioning system that utilizes sound waves to accurately locate items and chart movements. It is especially efficient in indoor spaces: Docent’s asset tracking system provides a pinpoint accuracy of ranging from 6 inches to 1.5 feet – an unprecedented statistic in our turbulent times.
