Lane Restrictions Planned for NB I-83 Near Harrisburg Work planned on bridge spanning Valley Road

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised nighttime lane restrictions are planned on northbound Interstate 83 near Harrisburg this week.

Weather permitting, lane restrictions will be implemented the nights of Thursday, April 15, and Sunday, April 18, on northbound I-83 just north of Route 22 (Jonestown Road) so the contractor can perform mechanical grooving on the I-83 bridge spanning Valley Road. The restrictions will be in place from 9 PM to 6 AM each night.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

