Route 18 Line Painting Operations Today in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on Route 18 in various municipalities in Beaver County, will occur today, Tuesday, April 13 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Route 18 between Allegheny County and Route 151 in Raccoon Township as PennDOT crews conduct line painting operations. Work will occur until 2 p.m. today.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Lines need repainting each year because of normal wear, tear, and weather. Winter maintenance activities such as plowing, spreading anti-skid materials, and studded tires are very abrasive to paint lines and can cause fading. Normal weathering caused by snow, rain, and ice also contribute to line reflectivity reduction.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

