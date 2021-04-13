Pennsylvania American Water to Restrict Three U.S. 202 Intersections for Utility Improvements in Norristown

04/13/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania American Water is planning lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at three intersections on northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Norristown, Montgomery County, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Montgomery County

Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) at the intersection with Airy Street;

Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) at the intersection with Chestnut Street; and

Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) at the intersection with Washington Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Pennsylvania American Water will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

