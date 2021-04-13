Castor Avenue Intermittent Lane Closure This Week for Safety Improvement in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – An intermittent lane closure is scheduled on Castor Avenue between Aramingo Avenue and Thompson Street in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping under a project to install safety enhancements on various state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,571 project that is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

