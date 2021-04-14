Partner Drew Starr Joins as CHROs2GO Partner

2Go Advisory Group Expands its C-suite Advisory and Recruiting Services Including COOs, CIOs, CHROs, CROs and CXOs

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Go Advisory Group continues to build its range of services to meet burgeoning client needs, expanding from its CFOs to add its CIOs, CROs, CHRO and CXO service offerings. A leading provider of executive expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct hire part- and full-time positions, the firm is pleased to welcome partner Drew Starr for the CHROs2GO practice division.

Robert Weis, 2Go Advisory Group Founder and CEO notes: “We are excited to have Drew join our team to help us broaden our capability to contribute to our clients’ success. With the challenges of people, talent and culture issues in organizations, today, we are excited that our clients can count on the in-depth skills Drew brings based on his more than 25 years executive HR experience across diverse industries — including banks, financial services, manufacturing firms, and human services organizations – and across publicly traded, privately held¸ and non-profit organizations. Our Drew helps our businesses to develop a high performing workforce, with people who are skilled, equipped, and working hard as a team towards the organization’s goals and priorities.”

“The need for strategic and agile HR is at a new high, given the major pact of the pandemic, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, new leadership competency to effectively manage in work-from-home environments and new approaches to attract, compensate and retain key talent” notes Dr. Donna Hamlin, Managing Partner for CHROs2Go, adding “Drew adds valuable HR support to our clients at all stages of their business. Together, we are designing and offering effective and new tools and techniques for best HR practices today and in the future.”

Well-trusted for its finance and accounting services for three decades, 2Go Advisory Group continues to expand to provide a full C-suite of services that CEOs seek, including CFO, COO, CIO, CRO, CHRO, and CXO for advice and talent placement across all areas within organizations. There are now 30 partners specializing in 26 practice areas that include specific industries and specialized knowledge. The firm’s recruiting services began in 1987, becoming one of the first hybrid consulting/staffing companies. This unique approach allows professional experienced C-suite executives to be guiding a business’ operation while referring and recommending qualified candidates for permanent positions, all selected with a detailed and long-term knowledge of the business’ culture and business plan. The best possible candidate with career growth potential is always put forward reducing hiring risk and the cost of missed opportunities while dramatically increasing employee retention.

2Go Advisory Group is growing based on the dynamic needs of its clients. With its flexible model, the firm offers executive advice, consulting, recruitment for full-time talent and in-house support services, such as accounting for small firms. With the expansion of services, 2GO Advisory Group is better positioned to help business executives to develop and grow their businesses by offering experts to design and execute customized solutions in finance and accounting, technology, revenue and product management, human resources and organization development and operations. As in the other functional service offerings, the integrated team uses consulting and recruitment platforms to customize and implement innovative and surefire methods and strategies for professional service firms seeking high-performance. “Our aim is to meet the custom need of every client at any stage of their business. We deeply appreciate our clients for their working with us for more than three decades,” said Robert Weis.

About 2Go Advisory Group

The firm and its affiliates provide multi-functional advisory and consulting services, recruiting and executive search. We provide executive expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct-hire positions to clients nationwide and internationally from offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Our team is hand-picked from practicing executives with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including expertise in International Business, Cleantech, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Turnarounds, Family Offices, Cannabis, Technology, Health Care and Life Science, Non-Profit, Corporate Restructuring, Cleantech, Food & Beverage and Agriculture, Financial Services, Real Estate & Construction. The 2Go Advisory Group is designed to produce significant client value through an interweaving of both consulting and recruiting capabilities, each supporting and enhancing the other. https://www.2goadvisorygroup.com/