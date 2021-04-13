CFOs2Go Cannabis Practice Area Adds New Clients and Strategic Partner, Groots Valuations

Traditional Consulting | Innovative Recruitment

2Go Advisory Group Expands its C-Suite Support with COOs, CIOs, CHROs, CROs and CXOs

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Go Advisory Group continues to build its range of services to meet emerging client needs, especially its CFOs2Go’s cannabis practice area, which is burgeoning with clients in cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail.

“While our client count is rapidly growing, more so is the range of needs for the clients we serve. Companies are expanding well beyond their initial requests for accounting support. Growth brings strategic needs, such as cash forecasting, capital planning, fund-raising, audit preparation, IPO assistance, executive compensation modeling and operational performance improvements” notes John Beasley, lead partner of the practice.

Marc Loupe, co-lead practice partner states: “Fortunately, we are developing a great team to address our client needs – by expanding our partner expert team and our strategic partners for specialized client needs. Our partners now address a full suite of needs, including support for operations, information technologies, revenue growth, marketing, HR and search.”

John Beasley adds: “We are also expanding our partnerships with CPAs, attorneys, insurance brokers, UC Davis for collaboration on academic and research, and specialists. We are proud to announce our new strategic partner – Groots Valuations – who works with us on valuing cannabis companies for 409A needs (grootsvaluation.com). Managing Partner, Meenal Aggarwal has outstanding experience in valuing cannabis companies for 409A reporting which is an absolute must for companies offering incentive stock options to its employees.409A valuations help clients avoid potentially painful issues with the IRS. Groots Valuation offers the balance for companies: competence and affordable support. “

“We are excited to help us broaden our capability to contribute to our cannabis clients’ success. With the challenges of growth and effective scaling in this industry, our clients can count on the in-depth skills our team brings from our multiple areas: CFO, COO, CIO, CRO, CHR and CXO advice and solutions” notes Robert Weis, 2Go Advisory Group founder and CEO.

Well-trusted for its finance and accounting services for three decades, 2Go Advisory Group continues to expand to provide a full C-suite of services that CEOs seek, including CFO, COO, CIO, CRO, CHRO, and CXO for advice and talent placement across all areas within organizations. There are now 30 partners specializing in 26 practice areas that include specific industries and specialized knowledge. The firm’s recruiting services began in 1987, becoming one of the first hybrid consulting/staffing companies. This unique approach allows professional experienced C-suite executives to be guiding a business’ operation while referring and recommending qualified candidates for permanent positions, all selected with a detailed and long- term knowledge of the business’ culture and business plan. The best possible candidate with career growth potential is always put forward reducing hiring risk and the cost of missed opportunities while dramatically increasing employee retention.

2Go Advisory Group is growing based on the dynamic needs of its clients. With its flexible model, the firm offers executive advice, consulting, recruitment for full-time talent and in-house support services, such as accounting for small firms. With the expansion of services, 2GO Advisory Group is better positioned to help business executives to develop and grow their businesses by offering experts to design and execute customized solutions in finance and accounting, technology, revenue and product management, human resources and organization development and operations. As in the other functional service offerings, the integrated team uses consulting and recruitment platforms to customize and implement innovative and surefire methods and strategies for professional service firms seeking high-performance. “Our aim is to meet the custom need of every client at any stage of their business. We deeply appreciate our clients for their working with us for more than three decades,” said Robert Weis.

About 2Go Advisory Group

The firm and its affiliates provide multi-functional advisory and consulting services, recruiting and executive search. We provide executive expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct hire positions to clients nationwide and internationally from offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Our team is hand-picked from practicing executives with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including expertise in International Business, Cleantech, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Turnarounds, Family Offices, Cannabis, Technology, Health Care and Life Science, Non-Profit, Corporate Restructuring, Cleantech, Food & Beverage and Agriculture, Financial Services, Real Estate & Construction. The 2Go Advisory Group is designed to produce significant client value through an interweaving of both consulting and recruiting capabilities, each supporting and enhancing the other. https://www.2goadvisorygroup.com/