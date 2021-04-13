National Council of Negro Women Inc. of New York State To Virtually Host 46th Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program

NCNW BHRP Invitation NCNW BHRP Colgate BSBF

This year’s event will celebrate New York State members and honor three outstanding women from the community who exemplify the legacy of Dr. Bethune

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. of New York State will be holding their 46th Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program virtually on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at noon. This year’s event will celebrate the New York State members and honor three outstanding women from the community who exemplify the legacy of Dr. Bethune by making a difference in their communities. This year’s honorees are Sara E. Dennis, New York State Affiliate; La-Trina Robinson-Webster, Distinguished Educator of New York Schools; and Nydia D. Southerland, Outstanding Youth Leader.

The Bethune-Height Recognition Program (BHRP) is an annual fundraising event that recognizes outstanding community leadership and supports the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. In honor of NCNW founder Mary McLeod Bethune and former President and Chair of the Board, Dorothy Irene Height, the BHRP salutes and recognizes all who exemplify the Bethune tradition of providing community volunteer services to those who are less fortunate. Proceeds from the Bethune-Height Recognition Program help continue the mission of leading, empowering, and advocating for women of African descent, their families, and communities.

“As per National Co-Chair, there were no big or little contributions made toward the planning of our New York State Virtual Bethune-Height Recognition Program,” said Johnnie Walker, National Co-Chair of the Bethune Height Recognition Program. “It was a concerted effort put forth by all to accomplish this goal. I want to thank all involved from the bottom of my heart for not always doing what you want to do, but doing what had to be done. That’s what the Women of NCNW do.”

“I am so proud as a National Co-Chair of Bethune Height Recognition Program (BHRP) and a corporate sponsor, that the New York State BHRP is able to make the pandemic-pivot to celebrate this year’s community honorees, achievers, and life members of the National Council of Negro Women Incorporated,” said Dawna Michelle Fields, Director of Operation & Community Affairs, Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures. “Much like our NCNW founder and subsequent national chairs, the women of NYSBHRP have demonstrated resilience and excellence during challenging times.”

Sara E. Dennis is a past president of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., a twelve-time BHRP Achiever’s Award recipient, a Legacy Life member of NCNW, and a charter member of the President’s Circle. As a member of the African American Methodist Episcopal Church Women’s Missionary Society (an NCNW Affiliate), Sara was instrumental in raising over fifteen thousand dollars towards the BHRP. In addition to her fundraising, Sara has also served as the president of her local missionary society. She has organized and planned mission trips to South Africa and Haiti to provide disaster relief. Recognized for her community service work, Sara has received numerous awards, including the Black Achiever Award from the YMCA, Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of NY, Outstanding Mission Work from NY Conference WMS, and many more.

La-Trina Robinson-Webster is a native of Brooklyn, New York, and has been an educator for twenty-six years, with twenty of those years at the New York City Department of Education. La-Trina received her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in education, a Master’s Degree in education from Adelphi University, and an Administrative Degree from Touro College. Currently a kindergarten teacher, La-Trina has stated that educating younger students is her true calling. Outside of teaching, she has been a licensed foster parent for over twenty years and has had more than ten children in her care long term. Recognizing the struggles that children face, La-Trina founded All Daughters Have Dreams (“ADHD”) to help young girls with special needs transition into adolescence and young adulthood with realistic goals.

Nydia D. Southerland is committed to youth development and education, using the lessons and testimonies of her life to prepare everyone to live out loud and operate as the best version of themselves. Nydia holds a Bachelor of Arts in Childhood Education, a master’s degree in Special Education, and has spent the last 21 years educating scholars, coaching teachers, supporting families, and serving on school leadership teams in East Harlem and Brooklyn. Nydia serves as the committee chair of The Dr.Betty Shabazz Delta Academy with The Brooklyn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., working to save young African American girls from academic failure and expose them to worlds beyond their imagination.

Attendees at this year’s program will enjoy an afternoon with musical entertainment from Legendary DJ Chris Washington, a Fireside Chat with the 7th President & NCNW, Inc. Board Chair Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Honorees Award Presentation, Presentation of Life/Legacy Awards, and special surprise appearances. To register for this year’s event or to donate, please visit https://hopin.com/events/national-council-of-negro-women-inc-a-virtual-celebration. For more information about this year’s event, please contact Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or via email at EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.

About the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.: The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is an “organization of organizations” (comprised of 300 campus and community-based sections and 32 Affiliate Women’s Organizations) with a mission to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families, and communities. Today, NCNW provides programs that promote education with a special focus on science, technology, engineering, and math; encourages entrepreneurship; financial literacy, and economic stability; educates women about health and HIV/AIDS; promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice. For more information about NCNW, please visit www.ncnw.org.