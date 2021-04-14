Author Jane E. Dickerson Releases Children’s Book “The Match: Jack vs. School” Written with her 9-Year-Old Grandson

The Match: Jack vs. School authored by Jane E. Dickerson

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can a good boy not like school? And can his grandma help him see just how fun and crazy school can actually be? “The Match: Jack vs. School” is an exciting, eye-opening, and inspiring children’s book that tells this important, engaging story.

Few things are as important for a child’s future than school. Unfortunately, kids’ relationship with school can be quite challenging and require a change in how they think about the subject and how they act to be their best. In exciting news, the new children’s book from grandmother Jane E. Dickerson, written in a fun collaboration with her 9-year-old grandson, “The Match: Jack vs. School” tells this story in a thought-provoking and empowering way. “The Match: Jack vs. School” is being promoted enthusiastically by The Moving Words. The excitement surrounding the children’s book is high and rising. It’s available on Amazon.

“I really enjoyed writing this and especially getting to work with my grandson,” commented Dickerson. “The book has an important message and I hope it can help the children reading it, and help them make the most of their early education, setting them up to be the person they can be.”

Dickerson is an experienced author in the space. She has authored children's materials before and she is also the former writer/producer of The Filling Station, a program on Christian’s television stations back in the 1980's which won 10 national awards.

The feedback for “The Match: Jack vs. School” has been amazing.

Tara Frieden, recently said in a five-star review on Amazon.com, “I got this book as a gift for my 2 boys but I had to read it first. It is a great book! I like how it is told from Jack's perspective & talks about the worries that many kids have about school & how he was able to work those things out. It has jokes that kids will love & relate to! I highly recommend this book for elementary aged kids. They will enjoy it, plus it might ease their fears about school if they have any.”

Expect Dickerson to continue to write in the children’s space delivering empowering and uplifting messages, helping kids see perspectives they could otherwise miss, while being entertained.

For more information visit themovingwords.com. Order the book here.