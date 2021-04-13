Former Astronaut and BAHEP Launch TexSpace Resource Hub
Innovation Hub Provides Central Connections and Resources across Civil, Commercial, and Military Space IndustryHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astronaut Jack “2Fish” Fischer, in partnership with the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership (BAHEP), announced today that they have launched an organization to match resources in civil, commercial, and military efforts in the space industry. TexSpace is charged with the mission to remove industry barriers by creating a singularly unique innovation hub slated for Houston’s Spaceport. TexSpace aims to support companies and entrepreneurs alike by utilizing a shared infrastructure, robust funding networks, and connected innovation communities.
“Remember the magical spark that first interested you in space and harness it to redefine the bounds of possibility by asking ‘why not?’, and in the process, change the world,” notes Fischer.
“TexSpace is designed to pragmatically support civil, commercial, military, and individual innovators with that mindset,” shared Fischer, currently serving as the Vice President of Strategic Programs for Intuitive Machines.
BAHEP President Bob Mitchell stated, “Since 1976, BAHEP has steadfastly supported America’s aerospace industry. Once just a vision, human spaceflight became a reality. Now we’re positioned once again to travel to the Moon and then on to Mars. These new visions of space travel and commercialization will necessitate an organized effort which will bring together the brightest minds and best efforts this nation has to offer. TexSpace will provide a vital, centralized resource, and BAHEP is excited and prepared to be an integral part of this new organization.”
Due to the requirements needed for aerospace innovation, TexSpace has created a three-staged approach to its ongoing formation. The first stage provides a pathway for entrepreneurs and organizations to schedule engineering test facilities at Johnson Space Center through the BayTech Space Act Agreement with NASA. BayTech was formed by BAHEP and has built a network of partners across multiple industries and academia. Through its Space Act Agreement, it has secured customers for, and provided simplified access to, NASA JSC’s capabilities and facilities. BayTech Director Kim Morris said, “BayTech’s Space Act Agreement has proven over the years to be an invaluable support for companies seeking the highly specialized resources available at NASA JSC. The agreement will continue to be an important asset as TexSpace engages with established companies and forward-looking entrepreneurs.”
The second stage matches technological resources with innovators. The final stage targets the 2023 Texas Legislative session, establishing TexSpace as a 501c3 non-profit organization. TexSpace plans on becoming the central organization for Texas aerospace innovation by pooling resources and encouraging continued industry growth spanning civil, commercial, and military ecosystems.
Managed by the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership and envisioned by International Space Station Astronaut Veteran Jack “2Fish” Fischer, TexSpace is the first non-profit aerospace organization dedicated to linking convergent ecosystems of civil, military, and commercial space technologies. TexSpace is positioned to remove barriers for space innovation, supporting companies and entrepreneurs, utilizing shared infrastructure, securing robust funding networks, and connecting innovation communities. Founding partners include BAHEP, Intuitive Machines, and Gallant Culture. Visit texspace.org or follow @texspaceorg to learn more.
