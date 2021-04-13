Ablr and The Diversity Movement announce joint strategic partnership
New agreement will help clients become more inclusive and accessibleRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ablr and The Diversity Movement (TDM) are proud to announce a new joint strategic partnership aimed at bolstering a combined mission of creating more spaces for diversity, equity and inclusion to thrive in both online and in person spaces.
“Ablr was built around a fully holistic and sustainable DEI approach to inclusion, which consists of removing barriers, changing mindsets and creating pathways to successful workplaces and environments,” said Ablr co-founder and chief revenue officer Mike Iannelli. “We are absolutely thrilled to join in this partnership with The Diversity Movement, the standard for diversity and inclusion consulting, training and products. This partnership will boost our continuing combined efforts to offer the most comprehensive DEI training solutions on the market, providing tools that will have a tremendous impact on the world we live in and create accessibility for all.”
The United States has approximately 61 million adults with disabilities. Companies that commit to disability inclusion have, on average, 28 percent higher revenue, double their net income, and 30 percent higher economic profit margins than their peers.
Since Ablr was founded last year, it has worked to provide clients and the public with an array of products and services used to showcase the simple steps that can be taken to make digital assets more accessible to those with visual impairments. Ablr has also provided examples of assistive technologies and how they can be used by populations with varying abilities.
As a part of its ongoing mission, TDM has worked with organizations of all sizes and industries globally to ensure that they have the necessary tools to level up their own diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in order to create transformational outcomes.
"We have been working with our friends at Ablr for some time now; this new partnership just cements the relationship,” said TDM CEO Donald Thompson. “With their expertise and capabilities in digital accessibility, The Diversity Movement can be an even more robust, more comprehensive DEI partner to our clients and a better ally to individuals with disabilities. I’m excited about how both our companies are shaping up and improving the future of business to create a more inclusive culture at large.”
The first event under the banner of this new partnership will be a co-hosted webinar on April 15, 2021, titled ‘Leveling Up Your Workforce Through Disability Inclusion’. Registration is available here.
About Ablr
Ablr is a Digital, Accessibility and Inclusion company that combines humanity + technology to bring 100% compliance to your digital content. Ablr's innovative solutions and services empower the lives of people living with a disability. Ablr’s team of analysts ensures content and digital assets adhere to the federal requirements of ADA, Section 508, and WCAG. In addition to confirming compliance, Ablr’s testers, who are visually impaired, can ensure digital content is actually usable for people with disabilities – something technology alone hasn’t mastered.
About The Diversity Movement
The Diversity Movement (TDM) is a results-oriented, data-driven strategic partner for organization-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Our team of experts provides a customized mix of online learning, tools, events, and consulting services that help our partners create sustainable culture change and better business outcomes. We’re business strategists with a DEI lens.
