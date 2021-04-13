With More Mobile Device Users Than Ever, Mobile Edge Power Banks Are Essential Tech
At Home or on the Go, Mobile Edge Power Banks Make Running Out of Power a Thing of the Past
The fact that this power bank packs enough power to run a laptop or gaming monitor, makes it a go-bag essential for professionals, students, and gamers."ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel for work and pleasure may be down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the need for power on-the-go remains ever-present, especially with some 67% of the world's population using mobile devices—a number that's expected to continue growing.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Whether mobile users are at home, college, in the office, or on the go, they need power,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim, California-based Mobile Edge, which specializes in producing protective laptop cases, backpacks, and accessories, including mobile power banks. “Managing the battery life of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone can be a tricky thing, and wall outlets aren’t always as available as we’d like them to be. Used as a backup power source, Mobile Edge power banks and chargers make running out of power a thing of the past.”
Featuring a universal AC outlet that delivers an incredible 85 watts of power, the Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger is a perfect fit for power-hungry laptops and a range of other devices. It’s lightweight, compact, and durable, making it a favorite of travelers trying to maximize space, plus it meets FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries not to exceed 100Wh.
With its three types of USB ports, the Core Power AC power bank works with virtually any USB-powered device, including Micro USB, Lightning, USB-C, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It’s the ultimate backup power source for smartphones, tablets, cameras, Bluetooth headsets & speakers, wearables, drones, and more.
The Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh is also equipped with IntelliQ Technology that allows it to detect your device’s power needs and adjust power flow automatically for the fastest and most efficient charge possible. The included AC Wall Charger recharges the power bank in about four hours via a high-speed dedicated DC input port, which is six times faster than comparable power banks.
“The fact that this power bank packs enough power to run a laptop or gaming monitor, makes it a go-bag essential for professionals, students, and gamers,” explains June. “Its universal AC outlet is a big plus, as well. You won’t need any special adapters specifically for your laptop or netbook. Just plug into the power bank’s outlet as you would any wall outlet.” An international wall socket adapter for Australia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union is also included.
See all power solutions from Mobile Edge.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
CORE Power AC USB - 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger by Mobile Edge