AuditDeploy Joins Google Cloud Partner Program as a Build Partner with Capture
Allowing Businesses a Bird’s Eye View of all Software Engineering Tools, AuditDeploy’s Capture Helps Elevate and Optimize Pipelines and ProcessesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to data, what businesses come to mind first? What brand name is king when looking up anything under the sun? Odds are, most people would say Google. For businesses, data makes the world go round. Access to those insights are worth their weight in gold and helps businesses optimize programs and processes to improve their software development lifecycle. Nationally respected enterprise software company, AuditDeploy, is proud to announce its inclusion into Google Cloud Partner Program with their premium data collection appliance, Capture by AuditDeploy, to solve this problem for businesses around the world.
Known globally for its dominance in the software industry, Google’s Cloud Partner Program is a strategic partnership opportunity designed to deliver successful outcomes for customers in their digital transformation journey. This like-minded partnership has come to fruition through AuditDeploy’s unique data collection appliance, Capture.
In the digital age, a plethora of issues can arise whenever software and technology are involved. Many business owners find themselves stumped wondering what is going wrong, and what is breaking in their processes. Capture by AuditDeploy acts as an internal investigator, by collecting immense amounts of data to drive meaningful conclusions that lead to optimized processes.
More than just a Saas tool, Capture is installed into any environment and enables users to collect logs and records from anywhere within the CI/CD(continuous integration/continuous delivery) process. A perfect match for Oracle’s client base, the SDLC (Software Delivery Life Cycle) contains an immense amount of data that will help clients understand this comprehensive overview of their processes and tangible steps to address them.
By combining an innovative Technology Delivery Management System (TDMS), a powerful suite of data-driven products and technical consulting services into one integrated solution is helping industry-leading companies unlock business value by maximizing software delivery performance.
"Gaining continuous insight into the IT value delivery process is invaluable to the business."
- Sr. DevOps Manager, Leading Fortune 500 Healthcare Provider
Through proof of concept, dedication to developing solutions, and unwavering commitment to streamlined processes; AuditDeploy’s goal and vision are becoming a reality through their valued partnership with the Google Cloud Partner Program.
To learn more about Capture by AuditDeploy, please visit: https://cloud.withgoogle.com/partners/detail/?id=auditdeploy-llc&hl=en-US
About AuditDeploy
AuditDeploy is an American enterprise software company that partners with highly-regulated industry leaders and their quest to continuously improve, build, deploy and deliver digital innovation and business outcomes. AuditDeploy’s modular and interoperable suite of products enables organizations to transform their technology delivery capabilities by breaking out of inflexible software, data silos, legacy processes, and disconnected functions. By combining a powerful automation platform, a suite of data-driven products, and world-class technical consulting services into one integrated solution enables our clients to execute their digital innovation and transformation mission with greater speed and fewer resources. Our clients span Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Information Technology, Communications, and Management Consulting Industries.
