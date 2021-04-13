LTEN Names 2021 PIP Council & Advisory Council Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- LTEN today has announced the names of the 2021 Preferred Industry Partners (PIP) Council, as well as naming three new members of the LTEN Advisory Council. The newly elected members are part of an ongoing LTEN mission to enhance communications and involvement of key sponsor organizations.
The LTEN PIP Council was created at the request of the LTEN Board of Directors to support the work of the Board and to ensure the voice of Preferred industry suppliers is part of decision making. The PIP Advisory Council also enhances communication and involvement with valued PIPs and constituents.
The six 2021 members of the PIP Advisory Council were selected by their peer companies to provide input and to ensure LTEN is making the most of partnerships with the supplier community. The new members of the LTEN PIP Advisory Council are:
Brad Ansley of Richardson Sales Performance
Mike Esterday of Integrity Solutions
Sue Iannone of Bull City Blue
Jessica Knox of Metrix
Simon Mormen of Atomus
Ted Power of iCoachFirst
LTEN PIP Board members and Advisory Council PIP members also serve on the PIP Council.
The LTEN Advisory Council works directly with the Board of Directors to help create, design and launch programs and objectives under the Board’s guidance. The Advisory Council is made up of primary market members and suppliers.
The three supplier representatives appointed to the LTEN Advisory Council are:
Michael Ballas, Axiom
Pam Marinko, Proficient Learning
Celeste Mosby, Syneos Health
The new members join the PIP members of the LTEN Board include Ian Kelly of Red Nucleus, Shaun McMahon of Illuminate and Michelle O’Connor of CMR Institute. With PIPs serving on the board, advisory council, and PIP Council, LTEN is ensuring supplier partner input is included in program and initiatives decisions.
“LTEN thrives on getting input from members about what’s important and necessary for them to do their jobs, and that philosophy extends to our supplier community as well. The more involved and active our supplier partners are, the more LTEN can help support their work and objectives, which in turn enables the suppliers to best support the primary market members.” said Dawn Brehm, executive director of LTEN. “Our PIPs are generous and creative with their support of LTEN and its members. The new members of the PIP Advisory Council and the LTEN Advisory Council all will serve as valuable resources for supplier input and involvement in our shared goal of helping members deliver world class learning, value and change.”
ABOUT LTEN
The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.
MEDIA CONTACT
For more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org.
Nannette Nolan
