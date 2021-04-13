American Fidelity Named One of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
American Fidelity is one of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune.
I’m thankful for being able to continue to work safely during the pandemic.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity is one of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune. This is American Fidelity’s 15th appearance on the list, coming in at No. 53 in 2021.
— Hala Makhoul, business analysis supervisor
The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 95% of American Fidelity’s Colleagues said American Fidelity is a great place to work, compared to 59% at the average U.S.-based company.
Here are just a few of things American Fidelity Colleagues had to say:
“AF is genuine in how it portrays itself. The people in this Company really care about our experience here and our well-being, and that is rare in this world.” – Zi Williams, benefits adjuster
“AF encourages us to focus on innovation while driving home a Customer-centric environment.” – Shannon Steadman, enrollment systems coordinator
“I love how the Company supports charitable giving!” – Mindy Fuzzell, accounting analyst
“AF shows flexibility for both our Customers and Colleagues!” – Tony Fournier, project manager
“My favorite things about work are the people I work with and the Company culture.” – Vicki Hill, technical analyst
“I’m thankful for being able to continue to work safely during the pandemic.” – Hala Makhoul, business analysis supervisor
To determine the 2021 list, Great Place to Work® surveyed over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.
“Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”
This year, 60% of each company’s score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40% is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic. This methodology represents a change in response to the unique circumstances of 2020.
###
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. IDG Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2020.
Lindsey Sparks
American Fidelity
405-523-5901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn