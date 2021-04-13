Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Ohio Attorney General Yost Regarding Officer-Involved Shooting in Westerville

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, involving Columbus Division of Police officers and security officers from the hospital:

"At the request of the Westerville Division of Police, BCI will conduct a complete and expert investigation into the incident that occurred this afternoon.

In the early hours of this investigation, it is not clear what occurred. I appeal to everyone to let us gather the facts and complete the record. That cannot happen overnight. An investigation like this takes an average of 400 hours. 

We will find the truth, and we will fully reveal it."

Anyone with information about the case may call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

