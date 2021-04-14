Now Rewarding Tennis Girls Party to Enjoy Luxury Travel Saving for Championships
Recruiting for Good created Lovely Girls Party travel club to help fund meaningful program for girls and is rewarding luxury hotel saving for tennis tournaments
Recruiting for Good is created fun reward; 'Tennis Girls Party' to inspire women participation in R4G's referral program and help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good." Referrals enable our staffing agency to generate more proceeds for good.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding $2500 luxury hotel accommodations gift card to enjoy The World's Best Tennis Championships.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love tennis travel, participate to help fund our meaningful girls program, and enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite Tennis celebration: New York Open, The French Open, and Wimbledon too. "
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com Happy Wherever You Go.
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 3107208324
