Now Rewarding Tennis Girls Party to Enjoy Luxury Travel Saving for Championships

Love Championship Tennis and Traveling with Girlfriends participate in Recruiting for Good to earn luxury travel savings wherever you celebrate freedom #tennisgirlsparty #rewardingluxurysavings www.TennisGirlsParty.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.lovelygirlsparty.com

Love Tennis Travel experience luxury hotel savings at your favorite Tennis Championship in London #wimbledon #tennisgirlsparty www.TennisGirlsParty.com

Recruiting for Good created Lovely Girls Party travel club to help fund meaningful program for girls and is rewarding luxury hotel saving for tennis tournaments

Love Tennis Travel join the club to enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite tournament.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is created fun reward; 'Tennis Girls Party' to inspire women participation in R4G's referral program and help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good." Referrals enable our staffing agency to generate more proceeds for good.

Recruiting for Good is rewarding $2500 luxury hotel accommodations gift card to enjoy The World's Best Tennis Championships.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love tennis travel, participate to help fund our meaningful girls program, and enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite Tennis celebration: New York Open, The French Open, and Wimbledon too. "

About

Love Tennis Travel; join the club to enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite tournament. www.TennisGirlsParty.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com Happy Wherever You Go.

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Now Rewarding Tennis Girls Party to Enjoy Luxury Travel Saving for Championships

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


