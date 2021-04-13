IWG joins Coworker.com, Boosting Marketplace’s Network to 18,500 Locations

IWG’s diverse network of flexible workspace brands—including Regus, Spaces, BizDojo, HQ, OpenOffice, and Signature—will all be listed on Coworker’s marketplace.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworker.com, an online marketplace and flexible work pass for coworking spaces, has recently integrated over 3,400 IWG spaces to its database. With the addition of IWG’s entire network, Coworker now encompasses listings for 18,500 workspaces in 172 countries, making it the largest global network of flexible offices.

Founded in 2015, Coworker provides full-scale flexible office solutions for companies of all sizes, including its popular Global Pass—the first and only coworking pass that offers access to thousands of spaces worldwide.

With IWG’s complete network of offices now included in Coworker’s marketplace and as part of Global Pass, the alliance will make flexible work more accessible on an international scale.

“It’s Coworker’s mission to provide fully scalable, end-to-end flexible office solutions, whether that be utilizing Global Pass for single-day use or locating a long-term office solution for a team,” said Madison Maidment, COO of Coworker. “We are excited about welcoming IWG’s locations to our marketplace, as they are the largest and most established flexible office company with unmatched global coverage, complimenting the existing Coworker network.”

IWG’s diverse network of flexible workspace under a variety of brands—including Regus, Spaces, BizDojo, HQ, OpenOffice, and Signature—will all be listed on Coworker’s marketplace, and available on Global Pass starting in June 2021.

“The modern workforce expects to work flexibly,” said Maidment. “With this partnership, our expanded coverage and innovative workforce solutions will make flexible work even more efficient.”



About Coworker, Inc.: Coworker is an online platform for discovering and booking coworking spaces around the world. Offering end-to-end enterprise solutions, search and direct booking, broker services, and an international pass for coworking access, the company’s network currently contains over 18,500 spaces in 172 countries.