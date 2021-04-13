The Park Prodigy Announces Two New Guides to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
The Park Prodigy Announces Two New Guides to The Wizarding World of Harry PotterORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces the launch of two new Universal Orlando theme park pages. Both pages are focused on specific guest needs including the complete guide to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and a foodies guide to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter dining.
It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and we hope that these new articles will do just that! The company is thrilled to release more articles like these with high hopes that it will help guests plan a magical vacation in 2021 and 2022!
Planning Your Next Orlando Vacation
If you are visiting Orlando in 2021 or 2022 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Universal Orlando Crowd Calendar, Universal Orlando Planning Guide, the best time to visit Universal Studios in 2021 and Universal blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!
The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Discounted Universal Orlando Tickets!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2021 or 2022 and beyond!
