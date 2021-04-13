Deltec Joins EEBA Builder Benchmark Group Alliance Enhances Sustainability Commitment
Deltec Homes is honored to announce their membership in the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) Builder Benchmark GroupHOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deltec Homes is honored to announce their membership in the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) Builder Benchmark Group (BBG), where leading high-performance builders come together to benchmark their businesses, share, learn and collaborate on issues impacting the industry.
In joining the Builder Benchmark Group, Steve Linton, President, Deltec Homes, observes “As a structural engineer myself, I am dedicated to furthering the company’s commitment to sustainability through this alliance with the EEBA Builder Benchmark Group. For Deltec, being a global green builder with a rich 50-year plus history, joining EEBA and specifically the Builder Benchmark Group, will enhance our mission of changing how the world builds. Now with EEBA and BBG’s expanded resources, we can strategically boost Deltec’s initiative to make resilient, healthy, durable and high-performance homes mainstream.”
EEBA has provided the most trusted resources for building science information and education in the construction industry, delivering turn-key educational resources and events designed to transform residential construction practices through high performance design, marketing, materials, and technologies.
According to Aaron Smith CEO of EEBA, “Deltec Homes are built to profoundly impact people’s lives through their resilient and high-performance homes. We share their belief that the whole world should build that way and excited to have them part of our organization. Being part of EEBA will strengthen their capabilities and solidify their goal as they take advantage of BBG’s open-forum resources. Resilience is our mutual mantra and aligning with EEBA BBG will allow Deltec to achieve a greater impact of new applications in sustainable building.”
Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Deltec Homes is known for its hurricane-resistant homes, with environmental responsibility being fundamental to their history and reputation. For decades, the company has continually found ways to make homes even more energy efficient. Deltec Homes are not just green by design -- they are built to the highest green building standards for performance, as verified by third-party sources. Their homes have been built around the world to an array of building-science backed certification programs including having won the demanding Department of Energy’s (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Home Housing Innovation award in 2019. For more information, visit DeltecHomes.com.
