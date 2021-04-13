Bleu Jour Kubb fanless wins Red Dot Award 2021
Bleu Jour wins the prestigious “Red Dot” competition with the award for the Design Product of the year 2021.TOULOUSE, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bleu Jour Kubb Fanless wins Red Dot for high design quality!
Bleu Jour wins the prestigious “Red Dot” competition with the award for the Design Product of the year 2021. The international jury has awarded KUBB Fanless the distinction “Red Dot”, which stands for high ergonomic quality and unique design.
KUBB Fanless, an ultra-compact mini-PC which combines elegance and silence!
A unique and design computer, in the shape of a cube of 12cm, Kubb Fanless is a small miracle that allows its users to stay focus on their work, thanks to the total silence of its minimalist radiator. Stylish and compact, Kubb is a technology concentrated computer, highly performative, that brings also a slight decorative touch to the office. Adding a touch of style, Kubb is available in multiple colours.
Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec on the laureates “The winners of the : Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It’s not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury. Consequently, I want to congratulate the laureates very sincerely on their success,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.
Red Dot Award, evaluation platform for good design
The Red Dot Award: Product Design dates back as far as 1955 and recognises the best products for a given year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto “In search of good design and innovation” in the 2021 competition. The international panel of experts comprises specialists from a wide variety of sectors. They scrutinised the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and were guided by assessment criteria such as the product’s formal quality, ergonomics and longevity.
KUBB Fanless in exhibitions, online and in the yearbook
Kubb Fanless can be seen in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website from 21 June 2021. That date also marks the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week, during which this year’s award winners and Bleujour will be celebrated online.
From 22 June 2021, KUBB Fanless will also be included in the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products are showcased. Visitors to the museum can experience the quality of the designs in a space that features contemporary design solutions and historical industrial architecture. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2021/2022 comes out in August. The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the state of the art and trends in product design.
About Bleu Jour :
Founded in 2002 by Jean-Christophe AGOBERT and 3 other associates in the South of France, Bleu Jour is a company that manufactures computers (PC, Mini PC, workplaces, embedded PC…) as well as peripheral original devices based on five founding pillars: quality, aesthetics, innovation, practicality and exclusivity.
In a constantly changing universe, Bleujour offers creations where aesthetics is combined with innovative technological solutions. The company took off when launching Kubb in 2014. A reborn desktop computer shaped in a perfect 12cm cube with a refined style. Composed of a baseplate and an interchangeable shell, Kubb can shift aspect by simply changing its shell, which is individually handmade 100% in France.
Speaking about technology and parts, BLUEJOUR collaborates with important suppliers such as Intel® for their motherboard cards. The assembling takes place in France through a partnership with ESAT (French Support and Work Assistance Establishment). Honored numerous times with Computex Award for the design of their products, Bleu Jour is today the leading player and a fast-developer both in France and all over the world.
About the Red Dot Design Award:
In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction “Red Dot” has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de .
