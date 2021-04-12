‘Welcome to Boating’ Clinics to be Held in May

April 12, 2021

Reservations Available for Free Basic Instruction

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM), Annapolis School of Seamanship, and the Boat U.S. Foundation for Safety and Clean Water are sponsoring two free “Welcome to Boating” clinics at Sandy Point State Park. The clinics — held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 and May 6 — will provide instruction for new and experienced boaters on how to properly launch, load, retrieve, and dock a trailerable boat.

Boating is a fun family activity with proven mental health benefits. Since the pandemic began, many people have found their way to the water but find launching, retrieving, and docking boats the most challenging or intimidating parts of boating.

The clinics are designed to help new and returning boaters feel confident in their skills, learn about boating safety, and to keep them on the water boating and fishing for many years to come. They are taught in small groups by professional instructors from Annapolis School of Seamanship. Attendees will also learn from the department’s safety education, clean boating, and Fishing and Boating Services experts.

The clinics are free but attendees must register online in advance and pay the park entry fee when they arrive. Social distancing and masks will be required. Only 60 reservations available each date. For more information on the department’s boating safety, clean boating, or fishing programs, and to learn how to register your boat, please visit dnr.maryland.gov.