DNR to Conduct Spring 2026 Controlled Burn for Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area

March 24, 2026

Located in western Allegany County, Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area includes the largest contiguous state-owned forest in Maryland. DNR photo.

The Department of Natural Resources plans to conduct a series of controlled burns on Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area in late March. The burns will be conducted as early as March 26 as weather and other conditions allow.

The fires will create smoke in the area southwest of Rawlings; residents and visitors should be advised this is not a forest fire. Access to the wildlife management area’s primitive camping area and at Middle Ridge Road will be limited during the burns due to potential for low visibility due to smoke but will reopen as soon as the burn is completed.

The burn will consist of low controlled flame targeting underbrush and ground cover debris. The purpose of these burns is to improve habitat for wildlife and to restore stands of fire-dependent plant species such as pitch pine and table mountain pine. The flames will open the pine cones, providing food for wildlife and helping a new generation of seedlings to grow.

“Restoring fire to the landscape provides a variety of forest benefits such as reducing the fuel load, controlling invasive plant species, and improving regeneration of oak species,” said Richard Hess, habitat manager for the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service.

DNR will direct the burn. Adequate fire lines have been established and trained wildland firefighters, fire trucks and other equipment will be present to make sure the burn is done safely and efficiently.