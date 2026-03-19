Maryland Natural Resources Police Report: Winter 2025-26

March 19, 2026

Oysters seized by police on January 14 after officers found them stored underwater at a St. Mary’s County dock. They were returned to the water in a non-harvest area. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police took action related to alleged violations of criminal and natural resource laws from December 2025 through February of 2026. During the winter months, individuals were charged for violations including spotlighting, hunting out of season, weapons charges, oyster harvest violations, crimes on public lands, and other offenses.

West Virginia Man Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm on C&O Canal Grounds

On February 13, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol in Washington County observed a vehicle parked at the C&O Canal in Williamsport outside of open park hours.

Officers approached the vehicle, found to be occupied by three individuals, and observed a handgun in plain view near the console. Investigation revealed that the man who claimed ownership of the handgun – a 27-year-old from Martinsburg, W. Va. – did not possess a permit to carry firearms in Maryland. He was subsequently charged for possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegally carrying a loaded handgun, trespassing, and other violations. If convicted of all offenses, he could face 20 years imprisonment and/or $10,000 in maximum fines.

Teen Issued Citation For Shooting From Road in Dorchester County

On January 28, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired from a road in the area of Lewis Wharf Road, near Elliott’s Island Road in Dorchester County.

Officers found the suspected vehicle with three people inside, one of whom admitted to firing a shotgun out of the passenger seat window. Police seized a Browning 12-gauge shotgun and cited the shooter — a 19-year-old man from Hollywood – for having a loaded weapon in a vehicle and shooting on a public roadway, punishable by a maximum $3,000 in total fines.

Preston Man Charged For Killing an Eight-Point Deer with a Firearm During Archery Season

On January 28, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers discovered the carcass of an eight-point antlered white-tailed deer at a Caroline County deer processor which was found to have been shot with a rifle. The deer was checked in as a crossbow kill, however the wound channel was consistent with a rifle shot. The Maryland deer firearms season ran from November 29 through December 13, 2025 and again January 9 -11, 2026.

Through investigation, officers found that the man who checked in the deer – a 33-year-old from Preston – shot it with a Remington .270 caliber rifle. Police seized the rifle and charged the man with hunting during closed season, falsifying information on a harvest report, failure to notify the department of pursuit of wounded game after legal shooting hours, and hunting deer with an improper weapon. If found guilty of all charges, the man could face $6,000 in maximum fines.

Frederick County Deer Harvest Reporting Violations Lead To Additional Charges

On January 24, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers who had been investigating violations of deer harvest check-ins in Frederick County issued citations for illegal harvests of an eight-point and a nine-point antlered deer.

While reviewing deer check-in data, officers found multiple violations of reporting guidelines and requirements. One individual – an 18-year-old Thurmont man – was found to have checked in a deer harvest outside of the 24-hour window required by law. Additionally, he had checked in a nine-point white-tailed deer as a muzzleloader harvest, but had not purchased a required muzzleloader stamp. He was issued citations for failure to purchase a muzzleloader stamp and failure to report deer in accordance with regulations. The head and hide of the eight-point deer and a nine-point European mount were seized, and the man faces up to $3,000 in maximum fines if found guilty of both charges.

European Mount seized by police on January 24 as part of a Frederick County deer poaching investigation. Maryland DNR photo.

Pennsylvania Man Cited For Over-Limit Deer Harvests at Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area

On January 18, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers investigating violations of deer harvest check-ins in Washington County issued a citation for illegal harvest of an eight-point white-tailed deer.

Officers discovered that an individual who had checked in a deer as an archery harvest on January 17 at Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area had previously checked in an antlered deer during archery season, in violation of Deer Management Region A regulations. Since the man – a 25-year-old from Greencastle, Pa. – violated the yearly bag limit, he was issued one citation for exceeding the bag limit of antlered white-tailed deer, punishable by $1,500 in maximum fines.

St. Mary’s County Commercial Fishermen Charged For Stashing Oysters in Restricted Area

On January 14, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting dockside inspections of seafood markets found numerous bushel baskets of oysters were being stored in the water near a dock in Island Creek in St. Mary’s County.

Investigating officers found that 21 bushels of oysters, harvested from December 12, 2025 to January 9, 2026, belonged to a 67-year-old Piney Point man who lived at the property where the oysters were stored. The waters in which the oysters were kept were also designated as a restricted area due to water quality. The man admitted to keeping the oysters while waiting for market conditions to improve. The oysters were then seized and returned to a non-harvest area, and the man was issued citations for failure to harvest oysters in accordance with the National Shellfish Sanitation Program (NSSP) and catching oysters in an area closed by the Maryland Department of the Environment, punishable by $2,000 in maximum fines.

Allegany County Felon Charged With Illegal Firearm Possession, Deer Harvest Violations

On January 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting mutual aid to partnering law enforcement agencies in Allegany County observed eight white-tailed deer heads at a residence in Flintstone.

Upon investigation, officers found that the man – a 68-year-old from Flintstone – had not properly checked in multiple deer, failed to report non-hunting harvest, and committed other violations in the reporting process. Further investigation revealed that the man had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Three firearms were seized and the man was issued 14 natural resources citations and five criminal charges for possessing firearms while prohibited, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a rifle while disqualified. The man faces a maximum of 27 years imprisonment and more than $18,000 in total fines if convicted on all counts.

Suspect Charged After Dumping Construction Debris In Garrett State Forest

On January 6, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were notified of illegal dumping of trash in two locations in Garrett State Forest. Identifying information in the debris led officers to an active construction site in Garrett County, where the investigation identifieed a suspect responsible for the removal of trash.

Officers met with the 34-year-old man from McHenry – and issued him one citation for littering in a Maryland state forest, punishable by a maximum fine of $500.

Construction debris found illegally dumped in Garrett State Forest. The individual responsible was located and issued citations for littering. Maryland DNR photo.

Smithsburg Duo Cited After Placing Bait, Permanent Stands in Green Ridge State Forest

On January 2, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a report of illegal bait piles and permanent tree stands placed on public hunting grounds in Green Ridge State Forest, where hunting over bait is prohibited.

Officers canvassed the area, finding piles of shelled corn and apples. Later patrols revealed that two individuals had placed the bait, placed permanent tree stands and cameras, and accessed the area using all-terrain vehicles in non-designated areas. Two men confessed to the violations – a 48- and 49-year-old, both of Smithsburg – and were issued citations for hunting over baited areas in a State Forest, which carries a $500 maximum fine.

Federalsburg Man Caught Commercially Fishing With Permanently Revoked License

On January 1, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol in Caroline County observed a vehicle registered to a waterman with a revoked license parked at a boat ramp used for commercial fishing activity.

Officers awaited the return of the individual – a 27-year-old Federalsburg man – who had been working aboard a boat gill netting for catfish. Officers then confirmed that he was permanently barred from all commercial fishing activities. Purchase receipts from an area seafood vendor indicated that the man had sold blue catfish on previous occasions. He was subsequently issued three citations for fishing on a revoked commercial license, punishable by a maximum fine of $3,000.

Oakland Man Shoots At Deer Decoy, Apprehended After Fleeing From Police

On December 24, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance with a deer decoy on private property near a Garrett County road observed a stopped vehicle and heard a singular gunshot. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which then fled at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, due to speed and wet weather conditions, the vehicle crashed into a ditch. The driver got out and ran into the woods, eventually surrendering to officers. The man – a 63-year-old from Oakland – was found to have thrown a .22 Caliber rifle out of his window, which was recovered by officers. He was also found to be prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction, and had a suspended and revoked driver’s license. He was issued four criminal charges, multiple natural resources citations, and various traffic violations. The man could face 29 years imprisonment and/or $12,000 in maximum fines from the firearms charges alone.

Bait Pile Found in Garrett State Forest Leads to Multiple Citations For Oakland Man

On December 20, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were informed of a suspected illegal bait site within Garrett State Forest. Officers inspected the area and found fresh corn cobs, multiple tree stands, and a hunting blind near the boundary of the state forest.

While patrolling the area, officers contacted two hunters, one of which admitted to placing the tree stands and bait piles. The man – a 19-year-old from Oakland – also admitted to harvesting a deer during archery season without checking it in. He was issued citations for hunting over baited areas in a State Forest and failure to report deer harvest. If found guilty, the man could face $2,000 in maximum fines.

Dorchester County Man Busted For Hunting Waterfowl Over Bait in Vienna

On December 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducted surveillance of an area near Marshy Hope Creek known to be baited, finding one man who was actively hunting out of a shoreline blind.

Officers made contact with the man – a 78-year-old from Rhodesdale – who admitted that there was a visible bait pile located within 50 yards of the blind. Empty grain bags were also found in various locations around the blind. The property was shut down for waterfowl hunting in accordance with regulations, and the man was issued one charge of hunting wetland birds with the aid of bait, punishable by a $1,500 maximum fine.

Brothers Charged After Being Spotted Hunting From McHenry Road

On December 13, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance with a deer decoy on private property in Garrett County saw a vehicle stopped alongside a nearby road, with someone shooting a rifle out the window. Officers stopped the vehicle, occupied by two men – one of which was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying conviction.

Officers determined the passenger of the vehicle – a 61-year-old Mountain Park Lake man – was shooting from the window. He was charged with possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, hunting on private lands without permission, shooting from a public roadway, and shooting at wildlife from a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle – a 64-year-old man from Oakland – was charged with possession of a firearm while disqualified, possessing a rifle with a felony conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition. Police seized a .17 caliber rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, and various types of ammunition.

Four Rifles Seized From Essex Man Hunting In Green Ridge State Forest

On December 12, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol of Green Ridge State Forest in Allegany County observed an individual returning to their vehicle after hunting.

Officers made contact with the hunter, who was armed with a .300 Winchester Magnum caliber bolt-action rifle. Investigation revealed that the man – a 36-year-old from Essex – was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior disqualifying conviction. A search of the subject’s vehicle revealed three additional firearms, all of which were confiscated. The man was subsequently charged with four counts of possessing a rifle or shotgun with a felony conviction – each of which carry a 15 year maximum sentence – and an additional charge for illegal possession of ammunition.

Greenbrier State Park Hunter Charged For Illegal Possession of Firearms

On December 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol of Greenbrier State Park observed an individual who had just returned to their vehicle after going hunting in an established hunting area.

After making contact with the man – a 59-year-old from Hagerstown – investigating officers found him to be hunting with a .30-06 bolt-action rifle despite being prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying conviction. He was later charged with rifle possession with a felony conviction, possessing firearms while disqualified, and illegal possession of ammunition. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 19 years imprisonment and/or $2,000 in maximum fines.

Barton Man Faces Charges for Illegal Firearm Possession and Other Violations

On December 7, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducted patrols of private property in Allegany County known for trespassing and illegal hunting activity, and came into contact with an individual traveling the hunting grounds via all-terrain vehicle.

Officers observed the man – a 47-year-old from Barton – was armed with a hunting rifle and the vehicle showed fresh signs of a harvested deer. Later investigation revealed the man was barred from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying conviction from 1999. He was charged with possession of a firearm while disqualified, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a loaded weapon on a motor vehicle. If convicted on all charges, the man could face up to four years imprisonment and up to $3,500 in fines.

Allegany County Hunter Charged for Illegal Possession of Firearms

On December 6, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on foot patrol in the area of Warrior Mountain Wildlife Management Area contacted a hunter who was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying conviction.

Officers seized a .30-30 lever-action rifle and later charged the man – a 53-year-old from Oldtown – with possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, possession of a rifle while prohibited, and illegal possession of ammunition. If found guilty of all charges, the man could face 22 years imprisonment and/or $3,000 in maximum fines.

Dundalk Man Busted For Spotlighting in Baltimore County

On December 1, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to Sparks Glencoe in Baltimore County for a report of a vehicle stopping along the road and shining a spotlight into nearby fields.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the driver of the vehicle – a 42-year-old Dundalk man – and found a crossbow in the back seat. The man was issued charges for hunting deer with spotlights, hunting without written permission, violation of apprentice hunting license, hunting with a bow from a vehicle, and nighttime hunting. If found guilty, the man could face up to $8,000 in fines and/or revocation of his hunting license.