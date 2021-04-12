Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) ADVISER Verification Reports Now Available

CRDC Verification reports are now available in the ADVISER Validation site for the 2020-21 school year. There are several reports available. These reports show the data that districts have reported through ADVISER. It is important that you review these reports carefully as this is the information that NDE will be submitting to CRDC on your behalf. This is only a portion of the data that districts are required to submit to CRDC. Districts still have the responsibility for validating/verifying CRDC information and doing final submission.

Link to CRDC website: Civil Rights Data Collection