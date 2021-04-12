Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,511 in the last 365 days.

Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) ADVISER Verification Reports Now Available

CRDC Verification reports are now available in the ADVISER Validation site for the 2020-21 school year.  There are several reports available.  These reports show the data that districts have reported through ADVISER.  It is important that you review these reports carefully as this is the information that NDE will be submitting to CRDC on your behalf.  This is only a portion of the data that districts are required to submit to CRDC.  Districts still have the responsibility for validating/verifying CRDC information and doing final submission.

Link to CRDC website: Civil Rights Data Collection

You just read:

Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) ADVISER Verification Reports Now Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.