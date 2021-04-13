Krisell Valenzuela of Krisell Can to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We each have a unique purpose and mission to fulfill.

Krisell Valenzuela is a multi-dimensional medium, energy healer and expert in holistic and spiritual wellness. Krisell works with individuals to help them understand how their energy works and how to apply it to live ecstatic, abundant and unconditional lives.

“I want to help people unlock their potential,” says Krisell. “Through our time together, I want my clients to experience, realize and actualize their connection with Spirit.”

Through past-life regression and the Akashic Records, Krisell helps clients shift their mindset so that they can see the bigger picture.

“The Akashic records is the energetic hall of records,” explains Krisell. “Every soul has a record of all of the lifetimes they have lived on earth, past, present, or future. Past life regression brings forth the higher self. I interview the higher self on their behalf. What is their purpose? Are they fulfilling their purpose? What can they do to be supportive of their purpose? What do you need to know about yourself at a soul level to be more in expression of what you came into this life to be? This is deep work on a soul level.”

Once clients understand the foundation to everything is energy, Krisell says they finally learn to trust themselves. They now understand how connected they are to their higher self.

“Every person that I work with is one more person that is realigned to their soul's mission and sharing it in the world,” says Krisell. “When I see it click for them. I feel the energy in my body as if it's my own. It's a reminder why I do this work.”

Krisell has dedicated the last year to deeply exploring her Filipino heritage in the hopes of understanding more about the wisdom of her ancestors.

“My ancestors believed everything was energy: we were never supposed to look outside ourselves for validation; we are only supposed to look within ourselves to recognize what was always there,” says Krisell. “As Filipino people, we must look beyond pre-colonial history texts and start channeling this wisdom directly from Source. I'm most proud of the work I do with other Filipino people to reconnect with their own divinity.”

Close Up Radio will feature Krisell Valenzuela in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 15th at 3pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.krisellcan.com