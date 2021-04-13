Iran: Mysterious blackout threatens to undermine nuclear talks

Newly inaugurated centrifuges at Iran’s Natanz facility, a centerpiece of the country’s contentious nuclear program, appeared to have been badly damaged in Sunday’s incident, which Tehran has described as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”

Israel’s army chief hinted at possible Israeli involvement in the attack in comments on Sunday. Several Israeli media outlets, quoting unnamed intelligence sources, said Mossad, the national intelligence agency, was behind the operation but offered no other details.

The most high-profile condemnation from Tehran came on Monday, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, when Zarif reportedly accused Israel of seeking “revenge” over Iran’s efforts to lift US sanctions on the country during last week’s indirect negotiations to return to the nuclear deal.

“Our stance will be stronger, and our sides in the negotiations must know that our enriching installations were so far the first generation,” Zarif said, according to IRNA. “But from now on, we…

