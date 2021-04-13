Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TIE PRO Taiwan Simplifies Wire and Cable Arrangement Needs

TAINAN, TAIWAN, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JYH SHINN PLASTIC CO., LTD. (TIE PRO Taiwan) specializes in cable tie and wiring accessory manufacturing. Its recently launched brand TIE PRO Taiwan delivers innovative cable ties to serve high-end industrial markets with specific requirements. The company will be showcasing its new Special Material Cable Tie at various upcoming industry events in 2021.

TIE PRO Taiwan’s Special Material Cable Tie is designed with superior quality for various industry applications. Its products can be custom made with multi-property materials, such as UV resistance, flame retardant, high temperature resistance, and high impact resistance. Furthermore, various industries with specific environmental conditions are demanding higher product cycles which TIE PRO Taiwan’s products are designed for. These industries include solar power, electronics, automotive, and chemical. As the green power and automotive markets are seeing significant growth post-pandemic, the company aims to provide innovative designed cable ties to meet the increase in demand.

Competitive Advantages:
• UV Resistance/High Temperature/Flame Retardant
• Customer-oriented service - customization and prompt delivery
• UL, RoHS, and SGS certified

About JYH SHINN PLASTIC CO., LTD.
Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Jyh Shinn Plastic Co., Ltd. (TIE PRO Taiwan) is a cable tie expert in developing the best products for different applications. With its advanced technologies and 45-year experience in plastic injection and molding, the company is looking to provide customers with high-quality products at competitive prices. For more information, please visit https://jsplastic.en.taiwantrade.com/.

Additional Information:
Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/jyh-shinn-plastic-co-ltd-or-taiwantrade

###
Media contact: Michael Chen
Email: michael.chen@jsplastic.com
Phone: +886 6 2558209

Michael Chen
JYH SHINN PLASTIC CO., LTD
+886 6 255 8209
email us here

