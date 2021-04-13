Aplus Aims To Capture The Global Industrial Automation Cable Demand in 2021

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aplus Products Asia Co. Ltd., partner of OSI Electronics in Asia, is a leading international trading company specializing in computer cables, connectors, and wiring assembly. The company will be showcasing the new Aplus round and flat cable collections and customization services at various upcoming electronics events in 2021.

With the increase in demand for efficiency and lower energy consumption in industrial automation along with stringent emission regulation, the trend offers significant business opportunities for industrial automation cables. Aplus is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity with its new custom-built automation cables. The product not only can withstand high temperatures in the engine compartment but also offers resistance against fuels, battery acid, and cleaning agents. Aplus has collaborated with big tech companies including Siemens, Honeywell, and Bosch in successful product implementation.

Competitive Advantages:

• Prompt delivery

• Custom built

• Stringent quality control

About Aplus Products Asia Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in New Taipei,Taiwan, Aplus Products Asia Co. Ltd. is an ISO 9001 certified international trading company specializing in computer cables, connectors, and wiring assembly. It is committed to providing high quality customization in diverse industrial applications including industrial automation, automotives, and smart home devices. For more information, please visit http://en.aplus-asia.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/meng-jie-mao-yi-you-xian-gong-si



###

Media contact: Nancy Fu

Email: nancy@aplus-asia.com.tw