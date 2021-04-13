BTHR LOGO BTHR ESPORTS BTHR LYSN

Sports Venues of Fl. (Stock Symbol: BTHR) Delivers eSports Events via Most Comprehensive Gaming Portal in the World

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHR)

After seeing the numbers of viewership and the numbers of participants the Company entertained this weekend gives me tremendous comfort; we have charted the correct course” — John V Whitman Jr, CEO

SUN CITY CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Venues of Fl. (Stock Symbol: BTHR) BTHR is Planning Data Management Services and Seeking to Build eSports Arenas for Major International Tournaments  eSports Event Provider and Developer of Youth Sports Facilities. New Gaming Portal Launched, Most Comprehensive in the World. Holding Ongoing Events with a Growing Range of Participants. Success in Attracting Increasing Numbers of Female Players. Plans to Open Data Management for Product and Support Business. Actively Seeking Locations to Build Indoor eSports Arenas.Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (BTHR) is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. BTHR, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. BTHR is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. In addition, BTHR plans on operating subsidiary companies from high tech data management to product and support businesses. Finally, BTHR is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments. Management Report for the Week Ended April 10, 2021On April 12thBTHR announced it successfully held three events, three different games, in one weekend for the first time in company history.Over the weekend of April 9 through the 11th BTHR held the first GGToor Triple Header, with events for three different games running over the same weekend. Friday was Apex Legends, Saturday was Minion Masters, and Sunday was Clash Royale; the three events drew a combined total of over 725 player registrations and over 1,000 Twitch viewers combined. The corresponding gaming communities have embraced GGToor and are working in conjunction with the BTHR team to bring more participants to its events.On the Apex Legends, the BTHR shad JukaBowl tournament event had 360 participants playing. Over 120 FEMALES were competing. This was the company’s largest single Apex Tournament to date and it was remarkable that over 33% of the participants were female. BTHR efforts to bring more female players are working and the event had over 466 twitch viewers.The third of the BTHR tournaments was GGToor’s popular Knight’s Duel events for Minion Masters. They were held in conjunction with the game’s developer BetaDwarf and Team Mana Frenzy. The tournament was streamed in its entirety on BadAsAFish80’s Twitch channel where he hosted the event and was joined for commentary and analysis by Cosmic Vortex42, NobbyTime, and DfogoX. Caster cams and “Dual Deck” technology were again utilized to maximize the viewer experience with over 440 Twitch viewers.Clash Royale is a freemium real-time strategy video game developed and published by Supercell. The game combines elements from collectible card games, tower defense, and multiplayer online battle arena. Battle Royal Clash Royale event was also a great event with 175 participants, a great success for our gaming community.Though there is certainly valuable insight linking good physical health to enhanced gamer performance, it is ultimately inconsequential whether the gamer stands at 5’2 or 6’8 tall. They can both excel at the highest levels of League of Legends, CS: GO, Dota 2, or any other game. eSports can further level the playing field for factors such as gender, culture, and location. This democratization of participation contributes to eSports’ allure and its generation of a globally engaged fan base. eSports is also unique in that a player’s success is independent of how tall, strong, thin, or fast they are. BTHR is Matching the Rapid Growth of the eSports IndustryBTHR holds several tournaments per month with one simple goal in mind, which is to attract gamers who will become dedicated followers of our platform. When BTHR started holding tournaments only ten truly short months ago, the company literally had zero gamers, followers, name recognition. The BTHR goal from day one has been to reach the magic 10,000 defined as 10,000 actual participants/gamers who have joined its platform and provided information about themselves. BTHR likens itself to Facebook or Twitter in the early years. Facebook and Twitter became dominant players because after years and years of developing a following, they reached a critical mass of subscribers that got the attention of corporations who could not ignore the value in spending advertising to reach their customer base directly.BTHR has already surpassed the halfway mark toward reaching the magic 10,000. What makes this accomplishment so incredible is the very short period of time that BTHR reached this mark. What is even more important for shareholders to understand is reaching the magic 10,000 from this point is expected to happen prior to year’s end.The explosive growth of eSports continuously attracts venture capitalists and investors, generating revenue and ensuring the flow of money through several avenues. BTHR is ready for the explosion that is happening right now in the industry.eSports has gone beyond gaming events—today, it shares the spotlight with commerce and branding opportunities, powering explosions in investments and revenue. The pop-culturalization of eSports has helped power the explosions in eSports investment and revenue. Aside from viewership, sponsorship and advertising have contributed largely to the growing market of eSports, with venture capitalists and private equity firms bringing in investments to stratospheric levels.The BTHR real estate team is actively looking for opportunities to create, buy or build an eSports venue from 3,000 to 20,000+ square foot facility for events and eSports training in the Central Florida area. These facilities are for individuals and entities that share the common goal of providing greater opportunity for passionate gamers.For more information on Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (BTHR) visit: https://www.sportsvenues.net DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

BTHR Sports Venues Investor Presentation