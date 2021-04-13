iDRC Wins 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award With DSP-WR Series, The Best Wide-Range Programmable Power Supply In Its Class

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading supplier of precision test and measurement instruments for power electronics, Chyng Hong Electronic Co., Ltd. (iDRC) has been committed to delivering the best power conversion related products to the semiconductor, telecom, IT, automated test systems, vehicle electronics, and new energy industries around the world.

The recently bestowed 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award not only honors its DSP-WR series product excellence, but is also a testament to iDRC’s long standing innovation and quality. The state-of-the-art DSP-WR series uses SiC MOSFET/SBD and three-stage construction design and has obtained more than 161 patents (including 26 invention patents) in many countries.

Top competitive advantages of the DSP-WR series:

● Wide-range input: 180V~460Vac, suitable to be used worldwide

● Wide-range (as known as auto-ranging) output: 0~80V/540A to 0~1950V/27A

● 3U 18kW high power density and nearly 96 % high efficiency

● Easy to parallel 100 units and integrate with patented PDU to form a megawatt power system

● Quality assurance: CE and LXI 1.4 Certificated; vibration test approved

About Chyng Hong Electronic Co., Ltd. (iDRC)

Established in 1986, Chyng Hong Electronic Co., Ltd. (iDRC) has designed and manufactured world-class power electronics for more than 30 years. Aside from the award-winning DSP-WR series, iDRC has another featured product, Customized CCBT Series AC Current Source, which has no distortion at the first waveform and is the best for no fuse breaker manufacturing. With its AC Current Sources widely used for NFB testing, iDRC is undoubtedly an unsung hero of electrical safety. For more information, please visit https://www.idrc.com.tw.



Additional information:

Press kit: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/chyng-hong-electronic-co-ltd

DSP-WR series awards and product information:

https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en/award/product/1100642

###

Media contact: James Chen

Email: sales@idrcms.com.tw

Phone: +886-4-24376268