OfficeReports releases "Intelligo" for data visualization and reporting in PowerPoint
New solution from technology company streamlines survey and market research reporting with an Excel compatible workbook pane in Microsoft PowerPoint (TM)
OfficeReports is always coming up with ways to make our jobs easier, and this new solution does just that...they help streamline processes from data analysis to visualization.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficeReports, a leader in survey reporting automation, has released “Intelligo”, a new solution that allows users full access to Microsoft Excel™ functionality with a task pane directly inside Microsoft PowerPoint. PowerPoint users with the OfficeReports solution no longer need to open Excel separately, allowing the easy, single screen selection of data and variables to be used for reporting charts. This greater visibility and control removes manual steps between the two commonly used programs, speeding up the reporting process.
— Lenny Murphy, Greenbook
Lenny Murphy, market research influencer, executive editor of Greenbook and member of the OfficeReports advisory board, said, “OfficeReports is always coming up with ways to make our jobs easier, and this new solution does just that. Whether you are a DIY researcher or are part of a team at a large market research organization, they help streamline processes from data analysis to visualization. I feel like the best part is that all the functionality operates inside an interface we already know well: Microsoft Office.”
OfficeReports is a full-featured data analysis and reporting platform that quickly allows users to create common deliverables in Excel, PowerPoint and PDF format. The company’s suite of products includes: Presento, a ribbon tab in PowerPoint to speed up the creation of slides for reporting on aggregate data; Calculo, a ribbon tab in Excel that facilitates the analysis of raw data; and the new Intelligo, which includes both solutions for streamlined report automation. This flexible approach facilitates many different methods for researchers to create their final reporting deliverables.
“This new approach means that users do not have to toggle back and forth between their data tables and their reporting slides,” said Torben Laustsen, CEO of OfficeReports. “When you have the Excel workbook data right in front of you, you can easily select the data you want for your reports and see it visualized instantly on your slides. You can now do everything from one program - PowerPoint - which makes the whole process faster and more efficient.”
Features and benefits of the new offering include:
- One access point: No back and forth between programs. The new user interface allows the creation of a table in Excel and the population of a chart in PowerPoint in one simple step.
- Boost slide creation productivity: Using this single step process, users can create multiple slides quickly. Slides can be copied along with their associated tables all at the same time, so that the user can change the variables and the slide is automatically updated. Complex reporting is easy by copying one defined slide template for use with other variables to create a complete presentation of the data.
- Easy-to-use templates: Users can create a library of commonly used slide templates and charts in PowerPoint, and then can define a crosstab and instantly populate the selected chart. Users can also update existing presentations with new or changed data, or create custom slides.
- Process more data: The newest OfficeReports solution makes it faster to work with very large data sets and complex variables, and imports SPSS data more quickly.
Learn more about Intelligo at the Succeet conference this week by registering for OfficeReports' presentation on 15 April at 3:40 CEST (Munich)/ 9:40 EDT (New York). A virtual booth will also be online during the show and feature a new video and other materials.
About OfficeReports
OfficeReports was founded to provide a better way to accomplish market research reporting. The OfficeReports user interface consists of ribbon tabs and panels in Excel and PowerPoint, allowing access to ALL the functionality of Microsoft Office as an integrated part of the reporting. Our decades of experience in market research and a deep understanding of the daily challenges faced by the researcher led us to create a thoughtful solution to automate survey reporting, such as tracking surveys, to save time and money. Today, OfficeReports has users in more than 25 countries creating deliverables for a wide variety of industries, such as automotive, finance, insurance, electronics, retail and more. www.officereports.com @officereports
