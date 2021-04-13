Recent Christianson & Company Real Estate Services Rental Leads to Opening of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy
EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Recent Christianson & Company Real Estate Services Rental Leads to Opening of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy
Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services is thrilled to announce that one of their listings will be transformed into a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy. Christianson & Company is excited to welcome Chris & Anna Golv, residents of Hugo, Minnesota, to this property. Chris and Anna recently signed a lease for the listing at 5960 Highway 61 in White Bear Township and will open Higher Ground BJJ, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) studio in August 2021.
Chris has been training in BJJ for over 10 years and received his Black Belt in 2019. He also has experience in the fitness industry and has been a personal trainer since 2014. Following her graduation from Gustavus Adolphus College with a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Anna has thrived in the fitness industry, building a career in fitness and leading the Fitness Department at a community center in St. Paul.
“We are very excited to start sharing our passion with the White Bear Lake/Hugo communities,” says Chris. “We believe our collective experience will give you a unique fitness and health-focused experience at Higher Ground BJJ.” Higher Ground will offer classes 6 days a week for anyone age 16 and older. Please visit their website or Facebook page to learn more about Higher Ground BJJ and visit in person, starting in August, to see their beautiful new space.
The team at Christianson & Company are highly experienced at helping business owners, including brand new business owners, connect with a space that will allow them to build the business they always envisioned. For more information, please contact Amy Berg at 952.921.5844 / amy@christiansonandco.com or connect at www.SpaceAvailableMN.com.
About Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services is a commercial real estate company that represents tenants, property owners, and investors and developers of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties to buy, sell, and lease commercial real estate throughout the United States.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
Contact Person: Amy Berg
Email: amy@christiansonandco.com
Phone: 952.921.5844
Country: USA
Website: www.SpaceAvailableMN.com
###
Amy Berg
Recent Christianson & Company Real Estate Services Rental Leads to Opening of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy
Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services is thrilled to announce that one of their listings will be transformed into a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy. Christianson & Company is excited to welcome Chris & Anna Golv, residents of Hugo, Minnesota, to this property. Chris and Anna recently signed a lease for the listing at 5960 Highway 61 in White Bear Township and will open Higher Ground BJJ, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) studio in August 2021.
Chris has been training in BJJ for over 10 years and received his Black Belt in 2019. He also has experience in the fitness industry and has been a personal trainer since 2014. Following her graduation from Gustavus Adolphus College with a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Anna has thrived in the fitness industry, building a career in fitness and leading the Fitness Department at a community center in St. Paul.
“We are very excited to start sharing our passion with the White Bear Lake/Hugo communities,” says Chris. “We believe our collective experience will give you a unique fitness and health-focused experience at Higher Ground BJJ.” Higher Ground will offer classes 6 days a week for anyone age 16 and older. Please visit their website or Facebook page to learn more about Higher Ground BJJ and visit in person, starting in August, to see their beautiful new space.
The team at Christianson & Company are highly experienced at helping business owners, including brand new business owners, connect with a space that will allow them to build the business they always envisioned. For more information, please contact Amy Berg at 952.921.5844 / amy@christiansonandco.com or connect at www.SpaceAvailableMN.com.
About Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services is a commercial real estate company that represents tenants, property owners, and investors and developers of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties to buy, sell, and lease commercial real estate throughout the United States.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
Contact Person: Amy Berg
Email: amy@christiansonandco.com
Phone: 952.921.5844
Country: USA
Website: www.SpaceAvailableMN.com
###
Amy Berg
Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
+1 952-921-5844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn