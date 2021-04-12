Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay Endorses Barbara Sharief for U.S. Congress, District 20
"Today, I am endorsing my longtime colleague and friend, Broward County Commissioner and former County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief."
I am proud to endorse Barbara and give her my full support.”BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Since the sad news of Congressman Alcee Hastings’ passing, I have received numerous calls asking me to run for the District 20 seat. While I am humbled by the outpouring of support and recognition of my good work in the Glades area of Congressional District 20, I still have work to finish, and I will not seek this seat.
— Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinay
For the past seven years, I have had the privilege of serving with Barbara in the Florida Association of Counties where she served as the 2016/2017 President.
We also serve together in the National Association of Counties advocating together on issues including healthcare, the environment, criminal justice reform, mental health, and farmworker housing.
Her record as a successful businesswoman, community leader, and, most importantly, a wonderful mother makes Commissioner Sharief the best choice to lead us in Washington. Her strong knowledge of healthcare and the challenges facing the nation combined with the skills required to create jobs and grow a business is exactly the experience we want in our next U.S. Congresswoman. I am proud to endorse Barbara and give her my full support.”
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay
District 20 includes Miramar and parts of southern and central Broward County, the West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach areas in central Palm Beach County and the Glades area.
