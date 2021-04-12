KarmaCall Offers Equity Investment Opportunity in App that Protects Users From Spam Phone Calls
Launched equity crowdfunding campaign for app that creates a cost-per-call system that fights phone spam and rewards users for helping to fight itIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The profitable rising industry that spams America’s cell phones with spam phone calls is now met with a challenger: KarmaCall is a new spam blocker app designed to allow phone users to block spam calls while being rewarded for it. An equity crowdfunding campaign has been launched on Title3Funds, at https://marketplace.title3funds.com/offers/PreviewOffers/karmacall, to give investors the opportunity of placing a bet on this innovative solution.
“Google invented pay-per-click, we invented pay-per-call,” said Adrian Garcia, the CEO of Fyncom, the company that developed KarmaCall. “In a nutshell, KarmaCall stops spam phone calls. The app filters calls, requests non-registered contacts to make Nano deposits in order to get the call through, and charges callers for phone calls that are hung up in less than 25 seconds. This also encourages the use of Nano, a rising cryptocurrency that adds yet another way for the app’s users to receive value for being part of this solution,” Mr. Garcia added.
While the typical spam phone call will extract time, data, and sometimes even money from call receivers, KarmaCall acts as a firewall against unwanted calls. The app automatically sends unpaid phone calls from unknown users to voicemail and instantly rewards users for not taking the call. On the other hand, if callers make a Nano payment through KarmaCall, the app will let the call go through based on that deposit but will return the payment to the caller if the user stays on the line for over 25 seconds.
“In other words, this is the best spam call blocker because it allows legitimate businesses to make a deposit to have the opportunity of getting the attention of users and stating their case. If the users are not interested, they are rewarded for their time, whereas if they stay interested, businesses have an efficient way of getting their messages across the channel and seeing their Nano payment returned,” commented Christian Rodriguez, the Lead-Engineer of Fyncom.
KarmaCall integrates with the user’s contact list, not filtering inbound calls from registered phone numbers, letting the contacts of the user maintain the normal communication channels with no limits. If the user is waiting for a phone call from an unregistered number and wants to let it come through, the app's blocking function can also be interrupted for as long as the user wants to have it on hold.
“Essentially, this is an app that protects consumers from spam and rewards them for helping to fight it. It also allows them to get paid for their data and it encourages businesses to engage in responsible marketing behavior while offering them a validated channel to get people’s attention. The conversions can seriously rise from here, so this is truly a win-win,” Nico Torteli, the company’s CRO, noted. Thus far, 11510 payments have already been made to KarmaCall users for rejected calls.
The number of spam calls and robocalls has grown from $30 Billion in 2016 to $58 Billion in 2019, despite every law and app designed to stop them. In 2020 alone, scammers stole $19.7 Billion from 56 million Americans through phone fraud. This dishonest profitable industry creating such a complex problem is now turning into a thriving opportunity for KarmaCall and every investor who backs the app on the Title3Funds equity crowdfunding campaign, at https://marketplace.title3funds.com/offers/PreviewOffers/karmacall.
