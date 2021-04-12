Applications open for early access onto some Commission-owned lands in Dubois

Lander - Applications open April 13 for the early-access permission slips needed to enter the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) near Dubois a day early.

The twenty-five permission slips will be issued free of charge through a random draw. The application period is open from April 13 through April 30. Successful applicants will be notified by May 3. The permit allows the recipient to take one motorized vehicle, and up to three additional occupants, into the Spence and Moriarity WMA and Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy WHMA human presence closure area on May 15 for activities such as hiking, fishing, and collecting shed antlers.

This WMA and WHMA, as well as the other Commission-owned lands in the Dubois area, will open to the public as they have in the past at 8 a.m. on May 16.

“This new permission slip system is something we are trying out because we have observed concerning trends on the opening day. Over the last few years, we have had numerous reports and observations of wildlife, specifically elk, deer, and moose, becoming quite stressed due to the sudden appearance of large numbers of antler hunters and vehicles,” said Habitat and Access Supervisor Brian Parker. “These areas were purchased to minimize stress to wintering wildlife. This phased opening is an extension of this management philosophy. Our goal with this approach is to reduce conflict with wildlife and encourage their movement to higher elevation parturition ranges in a less stressful manner.”

More detailed information can be found on this page by selecting the Spence and Moriarity WMA or Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy WHMA and then clicking on “Additional Information.” Applications may be submitted online on or after April 13 and more information, application instructions, and detailed rules can also be found on the Hunter Management Area application page.

For more information please contact Brian Parker or Jason Hunter at 307-332-2688.

- WGFD -