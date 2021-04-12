Bahamian Star Jay Shephard All Up In His Feelings
BAHAMIAN RECORDING ARTIST ENTREPRENEUR JAY STEPHARD
Bahamian Recording Artist/Entrepreneur Jay Shephard is all about good vibes. Having released numerous singles within the last two years, he does not fall short when crafting some of the best music that has been released within recent times. His music is fueled by his passion which shines through all that he creates, with his new single “Feelings” being no exception.
Produced and released by Good Vybz Nation LLC. in conjunction with REQWEST Muzic, Jay Shephard touches on matters of the heart. He expresses his unwavering affection for his love interest with this highly relatable single. Through expressions of raw emotions, Jay declares that he looks forward to experiencing everything that life has to offer with his lady.
Far from the typical R&B single, Jay Shephard belts out impressive vocals infused with reggae undertones on this single that is set to make waves upon its release. Plans for the release of an accompanying music video is currently in the works.
Born Jamaal Saunders, Jay Shephard’s journey to becoming a musical artist is far from ordinary. A near death experience in his younger years propelled young Jay into his career in music. Having released singles like “No Surrender”, “Guide Me” and the Billboard charting “Lady Love”, Jay has worked with top Producers like Troyton Rami and Miller9, following a distribution deal with Sony Red. He is the owner of Good Vybz Nation LLC, and released a motivational book titled, “Take A Shot At Your Dreams” in recent times.
Jay Shephard’s “Feelings” will be available on all digital music streaming platforms in April 2021. He invites fans to visit his website at www.jayshephard.net, and follow him at @JayShephardMusic on all social media platforms.
