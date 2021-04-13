CDI Energy Products Increases Production Capabilities with 5-Axis CNC Milling Equipment
CDI Singapore's CNC milling delivers metal machining with milling operations, offering customers greater confidence in quality as a single-source supplier.
We place a strong value on investing in our future to provide solutions and manufacture complex geometries while improving overall safety, efficiency & quality to our valued employees and customers.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Energy Products, a global leader in high-performance polymer products, announced today that it has expanded service capabilities at its Singapore location. With new CNC milling machinery, the Singapore team can perform metal machining with milling operations onsite, offering CDI customers a greater confidence in the quality of the deliverable products as a single-source supplier. The 5-axis indexed milling equipment will be utilized to machine complex shapes. The additional 5-axis movement allows for machining angles and arcs of more than 300 engineering-grade plastics and high-performance polymers, as well as Super 13 Chrome & Inconel®* metallic components.
— Richard Stone, General Manager
“We are pleased to strengthen on our vertical integration and increase production capacity in Singapore with the new 5-axis technology,” Richard Stone, General Manager at CDI said. “We place significant value on investing in our future to provide sophisticated solutions and manufacture complex geometries while improving the overall safety, efficiency, and quality to our valued employees and customers.”
CNC milling is a subtractive manufacturing process whereby the CNC machine is programmed to rapidly mill out complex parts from a block of raw material. CDI’s 5-axis CNC machines are equipped with various toolsets to maximize efficiency and production speed while delivering the quality and reliability required of its high-performance products. The new equipment design delivers cutting rigidity coupled with maximum accuracy, both of which are essential for CDI’s critical components.
Business Development Manager, Alson Mong, explained that this was yet “another enhancement in our high precision and rigid capabilities in our portfolio of comprehensive solutions for our customers.”
CDI is committed to continuous improvement and quality. With its focus on optimum production, CDI has its sights set on new manufacturing equipment, smart manufacturing and Industrial IoT initiatives, and other operational developments.
*Inconel is a registered trademark of Special Metals Corporation for a family of austenitic nickel-chromium-based superalloys. Inconel alloys are oxidation-corrosion-resistant materials well suited for service in extreme environments subjected to pressure and heat.
--###--
About CDI Energy Products
CDI Energy Products is a Michelin Group Company headquartered in Humble, Texas with locations serving North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer products to the energy industry and beyond. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities offer us full vertical integration from raw materials to finished products. Our products are engineered by a highly trained staff of engineers working side by side with our Material Science team. Our engineered materials are developed and tested on-site. We service the oil and gas, liquid natural gas (LNG), cryogenics, wind and renewable energy, water management, fluid handling, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and biomedical, refining and petrochemical, industrial processing, power generation, and semiconductor markets. For more information about CDI Energy Products, visit www.CDIproducts.com.
Kari Schoeffler
CDI Energy Products
+1 832-785-9304
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
CDI Energy Products Industry Applications