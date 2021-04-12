MEET SAMIT MAX PATEL – CLUBHOUSE’S HOTTEST PROPERTY FOR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS
Entrepreneur Samit Max Patel is the hottest influencer on social media’s latest craze, Clubhouse – he’s hosting the biggest celebrities and influencers.
Clubhouse is the audio social media app that everyone is talking about right now – and Samit Patel runs the Clubhouse rooms that everyone wants to be in. In just a few months, here are a few of the things that Samit has achieved on Clubhouse:
· Grown a following of more than 55,000 Clubhouse members
· Interviewed global stars including Terry Crews (Brooklyn 99, The Expendables) and Jordan Belfort (The real Wolf of Wall Street)
· Presenter of the first Clubhouse game show – Are You The Best?
· Hosted an interview with Marc Randolph, Netflix co-founder, which attracted more than 200,000 listeners through the session
· Generates millions in social media exposure through his business rooms, interviews, and game shows
There are few entrepreneurs around with a backstory like Samit Patel’s. Coming from a low-income background, Samit had to fight for every success.
After overcoming obstacles that would have defeated most people, Samit is regarded by many as the world's leading product launch expert. He has helped some of the world’s freshest new products get to market through his agency Joopio, raising more than $43 million on crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, Indiegogo and Crowdcube. Plus, he did it without succumbing to the shady practices you sometimes see in the digital marketing space.
Clubhouse is the ideal platform for Samit to tell his story, which he does with his trademark honesty, empathy, and humor. Samit’s Clubhouse rooms are inclusive, inspirational, educational and never dull, which is why he’s built up such a massive following on what is still a fledgeling, invitation-only app.
Before 2020, Samit was a sought-after global speaker on launching products and digital marketing. In 2021 Samit is a sought after room host on Clubhouse. Clubhouse is the ideal platform for business thought leaders to get their message across. Samit Patel defines how you educate and entertain on Clubhouse.
Samit is an articulate speaker and an engaging character so if you're a celebrity or influencer Samit Max Patel is your Clubhouse host. Follow him on his Clubhouse handle @iamsamitpatel and feel free to reach out through his Instagram handle @iamsamitpatel
