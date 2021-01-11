RIA SAFEGUARD LAUNCHES AT CES – THE PORTABLE AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM TRUSTED BY THE ELITE

RIA Main Product RIA Close Up RIA in the College

Trusted by Disney, Pentagon, LAX and more. RIA Safeguard’s proactive protection will be available to businesses, retail stores and offices as of today.

We can’t wait to bring the purification technology that protects staff and patients at Johns Hopkins and Walter Reed to the wider world” — David Chao, Founder at RIA Safeguard

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIA Safeguard is, quite simply, the ultimate air and surface purification system. Get ready for something you have never seen before:- Provides proactive protection - seeking out pathogens, neutralizing them at source both in the air and on the surface- HEPA filter at the front of the device removes 99.9% of PM0.3 particles and VOC in the air- Besides the filter, RIA Safeguard releases bi-polar ions into the indoor space, that constantly neutralise harmful substances like germs and viruses-RIA Safeguard is lightweight and portable – one device covers up to 100 square meters of space-The same technology protects and serves at The Staples Center, UCLA, Empire State Realty Trust, Google and Apple - as well as The Pentagon and the Walter Reed Medical Center which provides treatment to US presidentsA new rapid-deploy version of RIA Safeguard, built to protect large indoor spaces including retail stores and offices, is launching at CES on January 11, 2021. In a time where we are all concerned with what may be lurking in the air and on the surfaces we touch, RIA Safeguard is the right solution at the right time.In May 2020, the technology underwent rigorous testing at the Microchem Laboratory. Its technology was shown to eliminate 99.9% of the human coronavirus and 99.9% of H1N1. Business owners that use RIA Safeguard on their premises get that priceless peace of mind, that they are protecting their valued customers and essential team members.The product is design and manufactured in Taiwan, the country most effective in fighting Covid.David Chao, Founder at RIA Safeguard, said – ‘Business owners want to do to the best for their customers - that includes providing clean, particle-free air and sanitized surfaces. The new RIA Safeguard brings a new level of protection. We can’t wait to bring the purification technology that protects staff and patients at Johns Hopkins and Walter Reed to the wider world.’The new RIA Safeguard launches at CES today.----Notes for editors:RIA Safeguard is the ultimate portable air purification systemFor more information, please contact:fred@riatechgroup.comPress Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18FDphvSeW5a6-zFWXCtDG_CyCZO9jJHN?usp=sharing

