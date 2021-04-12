2020 Story Monsters Approved Winners Announced
Selected from over 250 entries that earned a Story Monsters Approved designation this year, How to Cure a Mine Monster received a perfect score from the judges.
“I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to all of our winners. This contest has really grown over the years and I’m just amazed by the number of the great entries we received.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners of the 2020 Story Monsters Approved program have been announced and How to Cure a Mine Monster by Brittany Plumeri, illustrated by Zuzana Svobodova, is the 2020 Story Monsters Approved Book of the Year. Selected from over 250 entries that earned a Story Monsters Approved designation this year, How to Cure a Mine Monster received a perfect score from the judges in the Picture Book category, one of the criteria for Book of the Year consideration.
Plumeri has always had a passion for storytelling, starting with her days of “teaching” stuffed animals as a little girl. That led to her graduating from Kean University with a degree in Elementary Education. Currently, Brittany is a teacher, wife, and mother to an energetic two-year-old, Noah, who happens to inspire her and spark her imagination as she makes these stories come to life.
The first book in Plumeri's Monster Manners Lab series, How to Cure a Mine Monster is about learning how to stop using the word “mine” and thinking of kind words to use instead. Scientist Noah has been working hard to find the cure for stopping the selfish “mine monster”—all while jumping, spinning and shouting.
“It is an honor to name How to Cure a Mine Monster the 2020 Story Monsters Approved Book of the Year,” says Linda F. Radke, contest director and president of Story Monsters LLC. “I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to all of our winners. This contest has really grown over the years and I’m just amazed by the number of entries we received. The judges really had their work cut out for them selecting the winner.”
The Story Monsters Approved program recognizes children’s books that inspire, inform, teach or entertain. What sets this program apart from others is that kids help industry experts in judging the submissions. The Story Monsters Approved Book of the Year is a title that is outstanding in content, readability, message and overall production; and, in order to be considered, it must first earn a Story Monsters Approved designation.
Ever Alice by H.J. Ramsay, another title to earn perfect judges’ scores, is the $100 drawing winner and earned Story Monsters Approved designations in the Young Adult Novels (13+) and First Time Author categories. A complete list of winners is available on the Dragonfly Book Awards website at www.DragonflyBookAwards.com.
For more information about the Story Monsters Approved program, Royal Dragonfly Book Awards and Purple Dragonfly Book Awards, visit www.DragonflyBookAwards.com and click on the contest of choice. To learn more about Story Monsters LLC, visit www.StoryMonsters.com, email info@storymonsters.com or call 480-940-8182.
Story Monsters Book Awards