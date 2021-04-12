2Go Advisory Group Expands with Integrated C-Suite Advisory and Recruiting Services

Traditional Consulting | Innovative Recruitment

Six Divisions Now: CFOs2Go, COOs2go, CIOs2Go, CROs2Go, CHROs2Go and CXOs2Go

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Go Advisory Group continues to build its range of services to meet emerging client needs, with a full-suite of coordinated services to provide solutions to C-suite executives.

“As we work with our clients, it is clear how valuable it is to provide integrated expertise, analysis and problem-solving to their organizations. Today’s businesses need simultaneously must consider operations, human resources, technology, revenue growth, talent and financials. Making cogent decisions that account for these in integrated ways is important. While many companies count on a mix of professional firms, the integration of this can be difficult at best. We determined to solve this by creating a one-source model for cohesive support,” explains 2 Go Advisory Group founder and CEO, Robert Weis.

“We are excited to help broaden our capability to contribute to our clients’ success. With the challenges of growth and effective scaling in their industries, our clients can count on the in-depth skills our team brings from our multiple areas: CFO, COO, CIO, CRO, CHR and CXO advice and solutions. We are excited by our talent growth of a great team to address our client needs – by expanding our partner expert team and our strategic partners for specialized client needs. There are now 30 partners specializing in 26 practice and functional areas that include specific industries and specialized knowledge. Our partners now address a full suite of needs, including support for operations, revenue growth, marketing, HR and search. Our 2Go Advisory Group is also expanding its partnerships with CPAs, attorneys, insurance brokers, UC Davis for collaboration on academic and research, and specialists, to support our integrated model. Working together supports our clients to help them grow and succeed,” notes Robert Weis.

2Go Advisory Group is growing based on the dynamic needs of its clients. With its flexible model, the firm offers executive advice, consulting, recruitment for full-time talent and in-house support services, such as accounting for small firms. With the expansion of services, 2GO Advisory Group is better positioned to help business executives to develop and grow their businesses by offering experts to design and execute customized solutions in finance and accounting, technology, revenue and product management, human resources and organization development and operations. As in the other functional service offerings, the integrated team uses consulting and recruitment platforms to customize and implement innovative and surefire methods and strategies for professional service firms seeking high-performance. “Our aim is to meet the custom need of every client at any stage of their business. We deeply appreciate our clients for their working with us for more than three decades,” said Robert Weis.

The company’s new website http://www.2goadvisorygroup.com/ offers more about the new model and easy access to the exact experts, talent and solutions one needs.

About 2Go Advisory Group

Well-trusted for its finance and accounting services for three decades, 2Go Advisory Group continues to expand to provide a full C-suite of services that CEOs seek, including CFO, COO, CIO, CRO, CHRO, and CXO for advice and talent placement across all areas within organizations. The firm’s recruiting services began in 1987, becoming one of the first hybrid consulting/staffing companies. This unique approach allows professional experienced C-suite executives to be guiding a business’ operation while referring and recommending qualified candidates for permanent positions, all selected with a detailed and long- term knowledge of the business’ culture and business plan. The best possible candidate with career growth potential is always put forward reducing hiring risk and the cost of missed opportunities while dramatically increasing employee retention.

The firm and its affiliates provide multi-functional advisory and consulting services, recruiting and executive search. We provide executive expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct hire positions to clients nationwide and internationally from offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Our team is hand-picked from practicing executives with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including expertise in International Business, Cleantech, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Turnarounds, Family Offices, Cannabis, Technology, Health Care and Life Science, Non-Profit, Corporate Restructuring, Cleantech, Food & Beverage and Agriculture, Financial Services, Real Estate & Construction. The 2Go Advisory Group is designed to produce significant client value through an interweaving of both consulting and recruiting capabilities, each supporting and enhancing the other. http://www.2goadvisorygroup.com/

For more information, contact: robertweis@cfos2go.co