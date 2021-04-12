Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-94 nighttime closures start this weekend in Benton Township

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

April 12, 2021 -- As part of the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-94 and US-31 in Berrien County, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing I-94 from Napier Avenue Exit 30 to M-140 Exit 41 for the following bridge demolition in Benton Township, Berrien County:

- The I-94 Business Loop bridge will be removed from 9 p.m. Saturday, April 17 to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 18,

- The Highland Avenue bridge will be removed from 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24, to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 25, and

- The Territorial Road bridge will be removed from 9 p.m. Saturday, May, 1 to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 2.

During each closure, the following detour routes will be posted. 

- I-94 traffic will be detoured on Napier Avenue and M-140,

- Eastbound I-94 traffic to northbound I-196 will be detoured on M-139, Territorial Road, Euclid Avenue, and Red Arrow Highway,

- Westbound I-94 traffic to northbound I-196 will be detoured on M-140 and Red Arrow Highway, and

- Southbound I-196 traffic to westbound I-94 will be detoured on Red Arrow Highway, Euclid Avenue, Territorial Road, and M-139.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

I-94 in Berrien County Rebuilding Michigan project profile

