WORLD RENOWNED DATA SCIENTIST KIRK BORNE JOINS START-UP DATAPRIME
For additional information about DataPrime and their new initiatives, please visit them online at www.dataprime.ai.
Kirk Borne Joins DataPrime to Help Develop the Next Generation of Data Analytic Professionals.
We want Kirk to do what Kirk does best – and that’s speak, engage, and teach on Data Science. Kirk is the thought leader in this industry that is shaking things up and we want him up front.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of Data Science, there is no one more respected and admired than Kirk Borne. He’s a social media icon and influencer – the one you want retweeting your great idea. He’s the one you want in the room coaching and mentoring the next generation of data scientists. After departing from global technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of March, Borne could have easily chosen a well-established big tech company as his next venture, but he wanted to lend his expertise to an innovative global start-up. DataPrime is changing the game in the high-demand data science industry by matching the data utilization needs of companies with the data professionals best suited to deliver results.
— Aaron Burciaga, Chairman, DataPrime
Borne’s new position will be as Chief Science Officer. He’s charged with making data fluency, dynamic data-driven application systems, and the intelligent edge a part of the daily vernacular. More importantly, however, he is responsible for mentoring the next generation of analytics and data science professionals.
“I've worked at a private research institute, a national lab, a very large consulting firm, and was a tenured University professor, the position with DataPrime is the perfect convergence of all of my life’s experiences. It offers me the opportunity to be curious, creative, and engage in initiatives around data literacy while also educating the next generation of data scientists,” said Borne.
Kirk is an elected Fellow of the International Astrostatistics Association for his lifelong contributions to big data research in astronomy, a Legacy Fellow of the American Astronomical Society for achievement and extraordinary service to the field of astronomy and enhancing humanity’s scientific understanding of the universe, and an international keynote speaker on topics such as: data science, AI, and analytics, and an influencer on social media (@KirkDBorne). Kirk is the big catch for any tech firm.
“Having Kirk join DataPrime is HUGE. We want Kirk to do what Kirk does best – and that’s speak, engage, and teach on Data Science,” said Aaron Burciaga, Chairman, DataPrime. “Kirk is the thought leader in this industry that is shaking things up and we want him up front.”
The announcement of Kirk Borne as the Chief Science Officer for DataPrime will be on April 12 at the INFORMS Analytics Conference. DataPrime is the first ever Certified Analytics Professional Preferred Employer (CPE) with INFORMS.
For additional information about DataPrime, please visit them online at www.dataprime.ai.
###
About DataPrime
DataPrime, located in the Washington, DC metro area. The DataPrime talent platform was built by data scientists for data scientists and is the first solution to take the guesswork out of matching the data utilization needs of companies with the data professionals best suited to deliver results.
The Company pairs an AI-driven matching algorithm with niche recruitment specialists to help businesses build full-time, short-term, or project-based high-performance teams of data professionals.
For the data sciences industry the platform offers a closed environment where data scientists can make connections, share innovation, and discover resources for career development.
DataPrime delivers the right talent to create solutions and the need for solutions that the Company can staff for leaders in innovation. www.dataprime.ai
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn