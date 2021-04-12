High School Students' Drive Change + Help Reduce Distracted Driving
59 percent of students claimed to use their phones while driving in an "occasional" or "frequent" capacity prior to training and competition. After the campaign, only 9 percent of students reported to still use their phones at the same frequency. This pr
#ArriveAlivePB High School Safe Driving Competition and Training Resulted in Safer Teen Driving and Improved Behaviors Behind the WheelMIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The High School Road Safety Program called #ArriveAlivePB recently concluded its education sessions and school competitions. The program financially rewarded participants and the main purpose was achieved in that it positively impacted driving habits throughout the Permian Basin. Organizers hope the lessons learned through the program will help keep young drivers more aware of the risks of driving distracted in the Permian Basin. SAFE 2 SAVE, along with the Permian Road Safety Coalition (PRSC) and Shell were able to reach over 100,000 households and encouraged families across the Permian Basin to put their phones down when behind the wheel through an engaging competition that rewarded undistracted driving. The participants had dramatic improvement as seen in the graphs below.
The seven schools actively participated and collectively were awarded $25,000 in prizes, thanks to the sponsorship support of Shell and PRSC. These funds went directly to students, teachers, parents, and student organizations which rewarded their safe driving. Winning schools are as follows:
Group A Group B
1st Place = Lee High School 1st Place = Andrews High School
2nd Place = Permian High School 2nd Place = Monahans High School
3rd Place = Odessa High School
4th Place = Midland High School
Together, the participants drove 1,007 days undistracted throughout the competition time period January 29 - March 29. As part of the program, students were surveyed, to gauge their attitudes and norms about distracted driving. 59 percent of students claimed to use their phones while driving in an "occasional" or "frequent" capacity prior to training and competition. After the campaign, only 9 percent of students reported to still use their phones at the same frequency. This proves that behavior change is possible through positive rewards, peer pressure and recognition.
“The results speak for themselves, student drivers heard the safety messages and put those learnings to practice behind the wheel,” said Scott Scheffler, executive director of the PRSC. “We are super proud of the students, their teachers, and families for their positive efforts and enthusiasm during this safe driving campaign and hope to see a continuance of those safe driving habits long afterward as we all work together to make the roadways of the Permian Basin safer.”
The students are excited to continue their work throughout next fall as they plan to host several more competitions in individual schools. If you or your school is interested, please contact SAFE 2 SAVE at competitions@safe2save.org.
“We want to congratulate all of the students, teachers, and parents who participated in the Arrive Alive PB Campaign. You have demonstrated tremendous effort to keep yourselves and those around you safe on the road by putting your phones down when driving,” said Kevin McMahon, Shell’s General Manager, US Shales. “At Shell, we believe the oil and gas industry should work on multiple fronts to enhance road safety in the Permian Basin, including helping to protect and empower our community’s newest and most vulnerable drivers.”
Visit the SAFE 2 SAVE webpage, for more details about how the competition was conducted and for more results data.
https://safe2save.org/arrivealive
# # #
About SAFE 2 SAVE
SAFE 2 SAVE is a positive rewards system that incentivizes drivers to break the unsafe habit of distracted driving. Users are rewarded with points for not moving their phones while driving. Points can then be redeemed for free items + discounts at popular restaurant chains, local eateries, retail stores, and more. To learn more about the app, or how you can make a difference in your community, contact us a info@safe2save.org
Roy Gillean, Barn Door, shared, ”SAFE 2 SAVE just makes sense! Saving lives by promoting no texting while driving...and increasing our guest count and experience for those who don't drive while they text. It’s a win-win!”
About Permian Road Safety Coalition
The Permian Road Safety Coalition (PRSC) is based in Midland, Texas and leads a collaborative effort with oil and natural gas operators, oil field service and transportation companies, non-governmental and governmental organizations to improve road safety and reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths in the Permian Basin. Learn more at www.permianroadsafety.org.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. For further information, visit www.shell.com.
#ArriveAlivePB Participating Organizations
SAFE 2 SAVE, PRSC, and Shell along with TxDOT and Texas A&M Agri-Life Passenger Safety Project
Meagan Kamra
SAFE 2 SAVE
+1 214-477-7808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn