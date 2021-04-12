High School Students' Drive Change + Help Reduce Distracted Driving

About

SAFE 2 SAVE is a positive rewards app and initiative that incentivizes drivers to break the unhealthy habit of distracted driving. Users are rewarded with points for not using their phones while driving. Points can then be redeemed for free items + discounts at popular restaurant chains, local eateries, retail stores, and more. To learn more about the app, or how you can make a difference in your community, contact us at info@safe2save.org.