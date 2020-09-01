DAIRY QUEENS IN TEXAS PARTNER WITH SAFE 2 SAVE
REDEEM SAFE DRIVING REWARDS AT ALL 590 TEXAS LOCATIONS
I am proud of the Texas operators for taking an important step in partnering with SAFE 2 SAVE throughout the state to promote safe driving habits.”COLLEGE STATION, TX, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAFE 2 SAVE today announced a partnership with the Dairy Queen restaurants across Texas. SAFE 2 SAVE’s nearly half-million users can now visit any of Dairy Queen’s 590 locations across Texas to redeem their points for rewards like free small soft serve cones.
The National Safety Council reports that every 15 minutes someone is killed in a car crash and a driver is 23 times more likely to crash when texting and driving. SAFE 2 SAVE works to raise awareness on the dangers of distracted driving through its free mobile app that rewards users for good driving habits. Users earn points when they drive without touching their mobile phones. These points can then be redeemed at local retailers for free items and discounts.
“I'm excited that the Dairy Queens in Texas have chosen to partner with us to help raise awareness for this serious issue,” said Marci Corry, Founder and Chairman of SAFE 2 SAVE .”It is exciting that our users can now redeem their rewards at any of their locations across Texas.”
Dairy Queens in Texas are offering all SAFE 2 SAVE users a free small soft serve cone, a free mini Blizzard, and incentives to download the Dairy Queen mobile app.
“I am proud of the Texas operators for taking an important step in partnering with SAFE 2 SAVE throughout the state to promote safe driving habits. Dairy Queen, safe driving, families, and Texas all go hand in hand. There are many second and third-generation operators in our Dairy Queen Texas community and placing an emphasis on this important program is something we are thrilled to be a part of”, said Douglas Howard, Chief Information Officer for 12 Dairy Queen locations in Texas.
SAFE 2 SAVE encourages its users to visit a local Dairy Queen, snap a selfie, and post it to SAFE 2 SAVE’s social media pages. Participants will then be eligible to win one of five prizes, including a one-night trip to stay on the San Antonio Riverwalk. To start, users can download the app and enter the code “DQ” to get 500 bonus points.
About Dairy Queens in Texas
There are few brands as iconic as the DQ® brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned Dairy Queen in Texas as leaders in the quick service restaurant industry. There are 154 Dairy Queen franchisees in Texas with nearly 600 locations across the state. For more information, visit dqtexas.com or follow TDQ on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
About SAFE 2 SAVE
SAFE 2 SAVE is a rewards-based incentive app that works to end distracted driving. Users are rewarded with points for not using their phones while driving. Points can then be redeemed for free items + discounts at popular restaurant chains, local eateries, retail stores, and more. S2S is available in the App Store + Google Play Store. To learn more, call us at 979-599-3111. You can also visit our website at https://safe2save.org or email us at info@safe2save.org. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/safe2save/ or follow us on twitter @Safe2Save.
How to Redeem Points for Free Dairy Queen in Texas