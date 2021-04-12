Arrest/ Derby
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501102
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/11/2021 @ 2041 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wal-Mart parking lot, Derby
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Marissa Wheeler
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/11/2021 at approximately 2041 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a citizen dispute at Wal-Mart in the Town of Derby. Troopers arrived and located the citizens and identified the female as Marissa Wheeler, 29 of Newport, VT. After investigation, Troopers revealed Wheeler to be in Violation of Conditions and subsequently was arrested and processed at the Derby barracks. Wheeler was later released on a citation to appear in court for these charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE