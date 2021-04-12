Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest/ Derby

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                         

STATION: VSP DERBY                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/11/2021 @ 2041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wal-Mart parking lot, Derby

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Marissa Wheeler                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/11/2021 at approximately 2041 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a citizen dispute at Wal-Mart in the Town of Derby. Troopers arrived and located the citizens and identified the female as Marissa Wheeler, 29 of Newport, VT. After investigation, Troopers revealed Wheeler to be in Violation of Conditions and subsequently was arrested and processed at the Derby barracks. Wheeler was later released on a citation to appear in court for these charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021 @ 1000 hours        

COURT: Orleans County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

 

