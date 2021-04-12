Creek Water Whiskey Names Former Diageo Executive as New CEO
Creek Water Whiskey Names Former Diageo Executive as New CEO Anthony Moniello brings expertise in the spirits industry to energize brand’s expansion.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creek Water Whiskey has announced a new CEO, Anthony Moniello, to lead the spirit brand’s strategic direction. Moniello most recently worked with Diageo, one of the largest spirits companies in the world, for nine years in leadership roles across sales, marketing and consumer planning. His successful track record deploying brand activation and field marketing activities for innovation brands and industry giants like Tanqueray Gin, Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan Rum and Don Julio Tequila, will provide deep industry experience to guide Creek Water Whiskey’s distribution and growth.
“We met with Anthony several months ago in the process to identify the right candidate. It was clear that his vision for the brand matched Creek Water’s goal to achieve widespread distribution opportunities to fans across the U.S. and abroad,” said Scott Bolin, CEO of Next Century Spirits. “Creek Water Whiskey has achieved tremendous growth since its inception in 2018; with Anthony’s leadership and vast experience in management and operations in the spirits industry, we will reach an elevated level of success for this grassroots, innovative brand.”
The new CEO will lead Creek Water Whiskey’s distribution and expansion plan, revitalizing the go-to-market approach by focusing on the spirit’s established brand world created by American rapper/musician, Yelawolf. “I’ve been impressed with the organic growth of Creek Water through its popularity with fans, which correlates directly to the whiskey’s taste quality and the leadership provided by our passionate partner Yelawolf,” said Moniello, CEO of Creek Water. “This young brand has a tremendous amount of untapped potential and I look forward to supporting Creek Water’s portfolio built on the foundation of a great sipping whiskey for all consumers and a relatable brand rooted in artistry, passion and good times.”
Since its inception in 2018, Creek Water Whiskey has expanded rapidly, gaining distribution across 23 states in the US and has recently began expanding internationally starting with Canada and partnerships in Australia coming soon. Creek Water has also been activated and supported by major customers like Walmart, Total Wine & More, and BevMo. Moniello will oversee relations with distributors, strategic business partners and the salesforce to increase availability of Creek Water globally.
About Next Century Spirits
Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.
Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, Sip Awards, ADI, London Spirits Competition, International Spirits Challenge and most recently the World Spirits Award.
About Creek Water Whiskey
From the mind of Slumerican founder and global recording artist Yelawolf, Creek Water is a new American Whiskey breaking traditional brand barriers through grassroots, viral & lifestyle marketing, our unique approach fosters a bond with loyal consumers who have true style and grit.
