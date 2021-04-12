How Yoga Offers Healthy Living in the Pandemic Era Offered By Amazing Care Network
Supporting Well-being, Vitality and Immune Function.OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a webinar on April 13, Amazing Care Network welcomes Baxter Bell, MD, He will share why yoga may be one of the best lifestyle medicine choices for this unique time. He will outline his insights into the unique benefits of the tools of yoga to support well-being, vitality and immune function, from both his perspective as a western trained family physician, a yoga therapist and yoga educator. Baxter will also discuss the potential yoga has in addressing the challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic.
Join us for a webinar on April 13, 2021 @ 1pm PST, registration is available at the Amazing Care Network Events Page.
ABOUT THE SPEAKER: BAXTER BELL, MD
Baxter Bell, MD, is a certified yoga therapist, medical acupuncturist, yoga educator, physician and co-author of the book, Yoga for Healthy Aging. He has been a yoga practitioner since 1993, a yoga instructor since 1999, and has been teaching aspiring yoga teachers and yoga therapists for the last 18 years. Learn more about Baxter at www.baxterbell.com
ABOUT AMAZING CARE NETWORK
Amazing Care Network is a membership organization that provides the support needed as we go through life. When one plans well and interacts with others who may be dealing with the same issues, the path is much smoother.
Cora Tellez, CEO and Founder launched Amazing Care Network, Inc. in January 2015, to focus on helping men and women redefine aging. Services offered include savings accounts geared to setting funds aside to pay for services not covered by long term care insurance or Medicare, expanding one’s network of friends and educating them on the opportunities and challenges awaiting us as we age, and a network of resources to help us, including recently retired physicians who serve as physician friends-of-the-family to help clients navigate the medical delivery system and UC San Diego’s School of Clinical Pharmacy.
Amazing Care Network: Cora Tellez