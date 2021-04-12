Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge Construction to Begin on SR 6 and SR 11 Traveling from Clarks Summit

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT will start work on the bridge located at SR 6 and SR 11 traveling from Clarks Summit towards the Viewmont Mall.  Work will begin on Monday, April 19th.  The bridge will be down to one lane during construction.  Work will continue through the summer months.  During construction the ramp leaving Clarks Summit will closed and traffic will be detoured down to Providence Road, Scranton and back on the North Scranton Expressway.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

